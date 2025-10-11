Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Hardik Pandya And Mahieka Sharma Make It Instagram Official With Loved-Up Pics

Two years after his split with Natasa Stankovic, cricketer Hardik Pandya confirmed his relationship with model Mahieka Sharma via Instagram posts on October 10, 2025.

Updated at : 11 Oct 2025 11:18 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

After months of speculation, Indian cricket star Hardik Pandya has finally made his new relationship public. Two years after parting ways with his wife Natasa Stankovic, the all-rounder introduced model Mahieka Sharma as the new woman in his life — confirming the rumours that had long kept fans guessing.

Hardik and Mahieka’s Beachside Debut

On October 10, 2025, Hardik shared an Instagram Story featuring a candid photo of himself with Mahieka at the beach. The couple appeared relaxed and content, soaking in the calm seaside atmosphere.

Hardik sported an oversized jacket, shorts, and slippers, exuding casual charm, while Mahieka looked effortlessly stylish in a white shirt dress. In the photo, Hardik rested his hand gently on Mahieka’s shoulder and tagged her handle, officially introducing her to his followers.


Hardik Pandya And Mahieka Sharma Make It Instagram Official With Loved-Up Pics

“Heart Booked” — A Romantic Confirmation

In a follow-up post, Hardik shared a monochrome portrait of the couple posing together. Mahieka stunned in a black leather mini dress, while Hardik matched her energy with a cool, understated look.

The cricketer captioned the post with a blue evil-eye emoji, a subtle yet meaningful touch symbolising protection and good fortune. The couple’s natural chemistry instantly caught fans’ attention, sending social media into a frenzy.

The gesture put an end to all rumours — confirming that Hardik’s heart is now “booked” by Mahieka Sharma.

Who Is Mahieka Sharma?

Mahieka Sharma, seven years younger than Hardik, is a prominent face in the Indian fashion and modeling industry. She has featured on the covers of top fashion magazines like ELLE and Grazia, and was named Model of the Year at the Indian Fashion Awards.

She has collaborated with leading brands including Tanishq, Vivo, and Uniqlo, and is often seen in creations by celebrated designers such as Manish Malhotra, Tarun Tahiliani, and Anita Dongre.

Rumours Turned Reality

Fans had been speculating about Hardik and Mahieka’s relationship for months. Eagle-eyed followers noticed subtle hints — from Mahieka wearing a leopard-printed robe identical to Hardik’s, to sporting the number ‘33’, Hardik’s iconic jersey number, on her finger.

With Hardik’s latest Instagram post, those hints have finally culminated in confirmation. The star cricketer has officially introduced Mahieka Sharma as the woman who now holds his heart, marking the beginning of a new chapter in his life — one that fans are already celebrating.

 

Published at : 11 Oct 2025 11:18 AM (IST)
Hardik Pandya Mahieka Sharma
