Mudassar Khan Reveals Aryan Khan Called SRK ‘Sir, Not Dad’ On Set: ‘I Was Stunned’

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s eldest son, Aryan Khan, recently made headlines with his much-talked-about directorial debut, The Bads of Bollywood. The show not only impressed audiences with its sharp writing and star-studded cameos but also earned praise for Aryan’s professionalism and maturity behind the camera.

Now, choreographer Mudassar Khan, who worked on the songs in the series, has shared an interesting behind-the-scenes anecdote that perfectly captures Aryan’s respectful equation with his father.

Aryan Khan Calls SRK “Sir” on Set

In a recent podcast with Hindi Rush, Mudassar recalled a memorable interaction between Aryan and Shah Rukh on the sets of The Ba**ds of Bollywood.

He said,“Our process was such that I had made a reference video for how the song would look, and then Aryan and I showed it to Shah Rukh sir in his vanity van. That moment was a great learning experience for me. Shah Rukh sir was on a phone call when we entered. Aryan waited patiently until he finished, then addressed him as ‘Sir’ and said, ‘Sir, we have made something for the song — would you like to see it?’ He immediately said, ‘Yes, yes,’ and we showed him what we had done.”

Mudassar further added that Shah Rukh appreciated their effort, saying, “Very good,” and even placed his hand on Mudassar’s head before leaving. He continued, “We had another pre-visualisation video to show him. I asked Aryan if we should play it, and he said, ‘Sir, if you have time, can we show you one more video?’ I was stunned because if I were in his place, I would’ve said, ‘Daddy, see what I’ve done!’”

About The Ba**ds of Bollywood

Written and directed by Aryan Khan, the series stars Lakshya and Sahher Bambba in lead roles, alongside Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, and Mona Singh. It also features special appearances by Bollywood heavyweights like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, and Emraan Hashmi.

The show received a warm response from both critics and audiences, who praised Aryan’s witty storytelling, bold narrative, and sharp direction — marking a promising debut for the young filmmaker.

About Mudassar Khan

A celebrated choreographer, Mudassar Khan began his career with Salman Khan and went on to choreograph chartbusters such as Humka Peeni Hai (Dabangg), Desi Beat (Bodyguard), Dhinka Chika and Character Dheela Hai (Ready), Pandey Ji Seeti (Dabangg 2), and the Radhe title track. He also served as a judge on Dance India Dance Seasons 4, 5, and 6.