Mrunal Thakur Talks About Feeling ‘Full-Hearted’ Amid Dating Rumours With Dhanush

While Mrunal Thakur basks in the success of her recent release Son of Sardaar 2, the actress also finds herself at the centre of dating speculation. Reports linking her to South star Dhanush have been swirling online, yet the actress appears to be keeping her focus firmly on her film commitments.

Mrunal Thakur Focuses on Film, Not Rumours

Recently, she attended a public screening of Son of Sardaar 2 and took to Instagram to share an emotional message with her fans, highlighting her passion for the theatre experience. “Ever since Sita Ramam, I’ve held on to this little ritual of watching the film in theatres with all of you. Because truly, the real magic happens when I hear your laughter, your cheers, your love echo through the halls. There’s no bigger reward for our hard work than feeling your energy live in that moment. Go catch SOS 2 in theatres if you haven’t already. And I hope it leaves you smiling, laughing, and feeling just a little more full-hearted."

Dhanush and Mrunal Spark Dating Rumours After Public Appearances

Rumours surrounding Mrunal and Dhanush intensified after they were spotted together at the Son of Sardaar 2 screening. Adding fuel to the speculation was Mrunal’s earlier appearance at the wrap party of Dhanush’s upcoming Hindi film Tere Ishq Mein.

Fans and Reddit sleuths have even pointed out that the two may share a joint Spotify playlist. Although there is no official confirmation, a source revealed to News18 Showsha that their connection has been noticeable at multiple events — including the premiere of Kajol’s film Maa in June.

Insider Source Hints at Budding Romance

According to News 18, a close source confirmed Mrunal and Dhanush’s increasing interactions might be linked to her work commitments in the South. The insider added: “Yes, it’s true that they are dating. But it’s too new and they’ve no plans of making their relationship official before the public or the media. At the same time, they’re unfazed about going out and about and being spotted. Friends are truly rooting for them as they’re quite similar and compatible when it comes to their values, choices and thoughts." As of now, both actors have chosen to remain tight-lipped about the rumours.

Dhanush, who was previously married to Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, separated in 2022 after 18 years of marriage. Mrunal, on the other hand, has kept her private life away from the public eye.