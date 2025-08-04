Eros Defends AI-Modified Ending Of Raanjhanaa, Slams Aanand L Rai, Dhanush’s Objections

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentMoviesEros Defends AI-Modified Ending Of Raanjhanaa, Slams Aanand L Rai, Dhanush’s Objections

Eros International has broken its silence following widespread backlash over the re-release of 'Raanjhanaa' with an AI-generated alternate ending.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 04 Aug 2025 07:26 PM (IST)

Eros International has broken its silence following widespread backlash over the re-release of 'Raanjhanaa' with an AI-generated alternate ending. The 2013 romantic drama, originally directed by Aanand L Rai and starring Dhanush and Sonam Kapoor, recently returned to cinemas, including in Tamil as Ambikapathy, with a modified ‘happy’ conclusion that has sparked controversy among fans and creators alike.

Director Aanand L Rai and lead actor Dhanush publicly criticised the re-edited version, accusing the studio of distorting the film’s original message. In response, Eros issued a strongly worded statement, calling the re-release “legally compliant, transparently labelled, and artistically guided,” and clarified that the original cut of Raanjhanaa remains available across all platforms.

“It does not replace or alter the original Raanjhanaa, which remains untouched and widely available… This version is part of a global and longstanding tradition in cinema of offering alternate edits, localised adaptations, and anniversary re-releases,” the statement read.

Eros also asserted its exclusive rights over the film, stating that as the sole financier and producer, it retains complete ownership of the IP and all associated moral and derivative rights under Indian copyright law.

Eros responds to Dhanush’s comments on casting

Refuting Dhanush’s recent claim that Aanand L Rai had financially backed his casting, the production house clarified:

“While such comments may reflect personal admiration, they are factually inaccurate and legally inconsequential… Eros solely undertook the full financial risk of the project.”

Tere Ishk Mein sparks legal tension

The statement also addressed Rai’s upcoming film 'Tere Ishk Mein', which he and his banner, Colour Yellow Productions, have reportedly promoted as part of the Raanjhanaa universe. Eros dismissed this claim as “misleading” and “unauthorised,” confirming it has issued a legal notice to halt such positioning.

“Eros strongly objects to the illegal and misleading attempt by Mr. Aanand L. Rai and Colour Yellow Productions… Eros has formally issued a Cease & Desist notice dated July 25, 2025.”

Reasserting legal ownership and use of AI

While acknowledging the contributions of the original team, Eros reinforced its legal standing:

“Under Indian law, the producer is the legal author of a film… Mr. Rai’s dissociation from the Tamil alternate version is his personal choice, but his claim to ownership or moral authority over the work is neither contractually supported nor legally enforceable.”

They clarified that AI was only used as an assistive tool and not an autonomous content creator, and that the project was helmed by a human creative team.

AI move not a smokescreen, says Eros

Dismissing speculation that the re-edit was a diversion from other issues, Eros stated, “We categorically reject the suggestion that this creative initiative is a ‘strategic distraction’… Conversely, we urge the public and industry stakeholders to see through the coordinated and deliberately timed campaign of misinformation.”

Published at : 04 Aug 2025 07:26 PM (IST)
