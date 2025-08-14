Mrunal Thakur Apologises For ‘Better Than Bipasha’ Remark After Viral Video Sparks Outrage

An old interview clip of 'Son of Sardaar 2' actor Mrunal has resurfaced, stirring controversy across social media. In the viral video, shared by the Instagram handle qualiteaposts, Mrunal is heard saying, "I am better than Bipasha." She then adds, "Do you want to marry a girl who is manly with muscles? Go marry Bipasha." Throughout the clip, she reiterates, "Listen, I am far better than Bipasha, ok."

The reel intercuts her remarks with a montage of Bipasha Basu’s iconic music video moments, captioned: "Damn, she really thinks she is better than Bipasha." The post description read, "Real divas don’t tear each other down... they bring the drama to the screen, not real life."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by qualiteaposts (@qualiteaposts)

Bipasha responds with cryptic but empowering message

While Mrunal initially stayed silent on the backlash, she shared photos from a recent shoot captioned, "Stop staring." Bipasha, however, appeared to address the controversy through her Instagram Stories, writing: "Strong women lift each other up... Get those muscles beautiful ladies... we should be strong... muscles help you attain good physical and mental health forever! Bust the age-old thought process that women should not look strong or be physically strong (sic)." She added multiple muscle emojis to the post.

Mrunal’s public apology

As the debate continued online, Mrunal broke her silence, posting an apology on her Instagram Story. She wrote: "19-year-old me as a teenager said many silly things. I didn't always understand the weight of my voice or how much words, even in jest, could hurt. But it did and for that I am deeply sorry. My intent was never to body-shame anyone."





She further clarified: "It was playful banter in an interview that went too far. But I understand how it came across, and I truly wish I had chosen my words differently. With time, I've grown to appreciate that beauty comes in every form, and that's something I truly value now."

Mrunal was last seen in Ajay Devgn’s comedy 'Son of Sardaar 2', which also featured Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Neeru Bajwa, Chunky Panday, and others. Bipasha, on the other hand, has been away from films since her 2020 web series 'Dangerous', focusing on family life with husband Karan Singh Grover and their daughter Devi.