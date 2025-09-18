Why Deepika Padukone Was Dropped From Kalki 2898 AD Sequel: Fee Hike, 7-Hour Workday Demands

The highly anticipated sequel to Kalki 2898 AD has hit an unexpected roadblock with Deepika Padukone no longer part of the cast. Production house Vyjayanthi Movies confirmed her exit on Thursday, leaving fans stunned.

In an official post on X, the makers announced, “This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel of #Kalki2898AD. After careful consideration, we have decided to part ways.”

The statement carried a sharper undertone, with the team adding, “Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership. And a film like @Kalki2898AD deserves that commitment and much more. We wish her the best with her future works.” Read more here

The scheduling clash

According to an HT City report, the fallout was linked to Deepika’s packed calendar. A source revealed, “The sequel's shoot was planned for end of this year. However, Deepika's dates were given to her film with filmmaker Atlee instead. Both the films were supposed to be filming around the same time, and that has led to an issue between the producers and Deepika's team.”

Other reported reasons for Deepika Padukone's exit

Adding fuel to the speculation, Bollywood Hungama reported that money and working conditions were also sticking points. A source close to the producers told Bollywood Hungama, “Deepika demanded a 25 percent increment on the acting fees she was paid for the first part of the film. That’s not all, she put her foot down on shooting for just 7 hours a day. Given that Kalki 2898 AD is a VFX heavy film, such short shoots was likely to shoot up the budget by a reasonable amount. The producers were willing to provide a luxury vanity to Deepika for rest, in return of longer shoot hours, but she refused. They also tried to negotiate finances, given that even Prabhas had not asked for an increment in fees.”

The insider further claimed, “Deepika’s team is a big one with almost 25 people travelling with her on the sets. They demanded a five-star accommodation and reimbursement for food through the shoot for her entourage. Why should the producers pay for the stay and food of an actor, over and above the fees? This is an issue that a lot of Hindi producers also face.”

The report added that the producers had asked her to reconsider, but her team allegedly did not budge. That’s when the decision was taken to not continue “collaborating with her.”

Fans react online

The news of Deepika’s exit has sparked heated debate on social media. While many expressed disappointment, some speculated about behind-the-scenes tensions. One user commented, “Nag Ashwin should be ready to face the music from Deepika fans.” Another wrote, “I don't think it's the effect of Prabhas/Spirit, it might be something else.”

This isn’t the first time the actress has distanced herself from a Prabhas project. Earlier this year, she opted out of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit, with reports citing creative and contractual disagreements.