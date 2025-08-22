Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
'Not About Saif': Vivek Agnihotri Explains The Bengal Files Dialogue On Taimur

Vivek Agnihotri clarified that his remark “Nobody should name their child Taimur” wasn’t aimed at Saif Ali Khan, but reflected his view on the historical figure’s legacy.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 22 Aug 2025 12:26 PM (IST)
Vivek Agnihotri’s upcoming film The Bengal Files has been at the centre of controversy ever since its trailer dropped on August 16. A scene in the trailer, where a child is named Taimur, sparked speculation that the filmmaker was indirectly taking a dig at Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor for naming their firstborn Taimur.

Now, Agnihotri has addressed the issue, making it clear that while the name wasn’t a specific jibe at the Bollywood couple, he strongly believes no one should name their child after the historical figure Taimur.

Vivek Agnihotri Clarifies ‘Taimur’ Reference in The Bengal Files Trailer

During his appearance on The Raunac Show, the director explained his stance: “A lot of people are named Taimur. (Saif) wasn't the first person to name his child Taimur. Let me explain. When I went to shoot The Tashkent Files in Samarkand, I visited Taimur's tomb. Outside it, it is written, 'He conquered the richest sultanate in the world.' This was the Delhi Sultanate. They were about to give him the title of Emperor, but he refused, and said that he wouldn't accept it until he conquers Delhi."

He further added: “He massacred one lakh people in one night. He went on a killing spree from Delhi to Kashmir. He raped and pillaged along the way. Yes, he is a hero in his country; he is a great man. But he isn't to us. Of course nobody should name their child Taimur. It shouldn't even be a question.”

When Saif and Kareena Named Their Son 'Taimur'

The debate recalls the massive backlash Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor faced in 2016 when they named their son Taimur. In an interview with Delhi Times, Saif admitted he briefly considered changing the name.

“I thought for a second about changing his name. For a couple of weeks. And Kareena was a little against it. She said, 'People respect you for your opinion and you can't'... So I said, yeah, but it's not about people. I don't want him to get unpopular. And I still might, maybe when he's one or two, I might change his name in a while, it's still sinking in, what to do.”

Kareena later reflected on the controversy in an interview with Miss Malini: “Of course it affected me that people were talking about Taimur's name. He probably doesn't even know about the drama around his name. But, he also received lots of love for the fact that people were so interested in him. And I was like, 'But, why?' because people don't know him and he is small. I think now, he will slowly understand. He is understanding that there is a whole culture where people follow him or he is being clicked.”

About The Bengal Files

Agnihotri’s The Bengal Files is based on the 1946 riots that shook Bengal. The film boasts an ensemble cast including Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Mohan Kapur, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Pallavi Joshi, Saswata Chatterjee, and Puneet Issar in key roles.

 

Published at : 22 Aug 2025 12:26 PM (IST)
Kareena Kapoor Vivek Agnihotri Saif Ali Khan The Bengal Files
