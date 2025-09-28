Triptii Dimri Recalls Laila Majnu’s Box Office Failure, Says She Felt Bad For Avinash Tiwary

Actor Triptii Dimri, now one of the most promising stars in the industry, started her journey as a lead actor with the romantic drama Laila Majnu in 2018 alongside Avinash Tiwary. Despite receiving good reviews, the film underperformed at the box office.

In a recent interview with Filmfare, Triptii revealed she was “very disappointed” when the film didn’t work, especially because she felt bad for her co-star Avinash.

‘Laila Majnu Will Always Remain Special for Me’

Reflecting on the film, Triptii said, “It was special because it was my first lead film. Woh ye film hai jisme maine acting seekhi thi (This is the film where I learned acting). Initially, I took time to understand things, and that was when I did an acting workshop and realised this was something very interesting. I think that film taught me a lot.

There were many challenges on a day-to-day basis because we were shooting in the valleys of Kashmir for 20 or even 24 hours at a stretch. Many times, I cried during that period, wondering what I was doing, because none of it was easy. Laila Majnu will always remain a very special film for me. At that time, we were not even famous, so there was no pressure. We would go to the homes of locals and eat there, and I felt deeply attached to Kashmir.”

‘We Started Giving Auditions Again’

She further added, “When the film did not do well, I felt very disappointed because we were back to zero. I had been around for at least two years, but Avinash Tiwary had been here for 14 years. Then we started giving auditions again, and I felt bad for him. But I knew it would receive appreciation, because even today, eight years after its release, people still talk about it.

That is success for me. When the film was released, the theatres were empty, but when it was re-released later, they were packed, and when we went to the cinemas, we could not even find a place to sit.”

From Failure to Cult Status

While Laila Majnu did not perform well upon its 2018 release, it gradually developed a massive fan following over the years. By the time it was re-released in 2024, the film achieved cult status and even crossed its original lifetime collections with ease, turning into a belated success story.