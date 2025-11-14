'Small Films Don’t Fit In': Kanu Behl Says Multiplexes Denying Shows To Agra

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Movies

Kanu Behl says his film Agra is being denied screens as multiplex chains prioritise big blockbusters. The filmmaker urges audiences to demand shows.

By : PTI | Updated at : 14 Nov 2025 10:15 PM (IST)
New Delhi: Filmmaker Kanu Behl shared a note on his social media on Friday and said his critically-acclaimed feature film “Agra” is being denied shows as "small films don’t fit into multiplex chain programming".

Co-written by Behl and Atika Chohan, the film explores sexual dynamics within a family and the fractures in a society grappling with shrinking spaces. It released in theatres on Friday.

Behl called out the system of multiplex chain programming, which favours "big blockbusters" over "small films". He also asked the audience to demand the shows on his X post.

"Update on ‘Agra’, the film: We’re being denied shows because of the so called ‘big blockbusters’ and because small films ‘don’t fit into’ multiplex chain programming. It’s up to you the audience now! Speak up and tag the chains. Say that you want to see the film," he wrote.

"Spread the word. Or this will just go on and on. And the space for anything else other than mindless ‘infantilised cinema’ will disappear," he added.

The film had its world premiere at the Directors’ Fortnight, an independent section at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, and went on to win multiple honours, including the Special Jury Award at the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, Best Indie Film and Best Actor at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, and Best Film and Best Actor at the 2024 New York Indian Film Festival.

An Indo-French co-production between Saregama India Ltd, UFO Production and O28 Films, “Agra” is Behl’s second feature after “Titli” (2015), which also premiered at Cannes.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 14 Nov 2025 10:15 PM (IST)
