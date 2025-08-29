Shoot Of Ayushmann Khurrana-Sara Ali Khan Film Stopped After Crew Members Assaulted

A shoot featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan was abruptly disrupted after a clash broke out between members of the film’s crew and a group of locals. The untitled project was being filmed on location when chaos erupted, as seen in a widely circulated video showing a mob attacking crew members before police intervened to restore order.

Scuffle between crew and locals

The exact trigger for the altercation remains unclear, but eyewitnesses claimed that several members of the production unit were physically assaulted during the scuffle. The clip quickly spread across social media, sparking outrage among netizens.

So far, the film’s makers have not released an official statement regarding the incident. However, the episode has raised questions about safety measures for film shoots, particularly those taking place at public locations.

Video of the scuffle goes viral

The video was widely discussed on Reddit, where users shared strong reactions. One comment read, “And that’s why, dear friends, Bollywood avoids real location shoots.” Another user criticised the broader environment, writing, “This is really sad. It shows the failure of our social and political system. The main problem is that perpetrators of such violence are often welcomed back as heroes.”

Some also took aim at Uttar Pradesh’s law-and-order situation, referencing the state’s ambitious plans to develop a massive film city. One user sarcastically remarked, “Aur yeh UP mein film city bana rahe hain… haha!” Others expressed concern that such incidents not only interrupt filmmaking but also damage the city’s image.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ayushmann Khurrana has Thama and a film with Sooraj Barjatya in the works.