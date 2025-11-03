Shah Rukh Khan On His King Role: ‘A Dark, Ruthless Character Unlike The Typical Hero’

Shah Rukh Khan made his 60th birthday an unforgettable celebration for his fans. On November 2, Bollywood’s beloved superstar not only unveiled the teaser and first look of his next big project, King, but also interacted with thousands of admirers during a lively fan meet-and-greet in Mumbai. The event was filled with energy, laughter, and heartfelt moments as the actor opened up about his upcoming film, family, and his long-awaited National Award win for Jawan (2023).

Shah Rukh Khan on playing a darker, complex role in King

In a video from the event that’s now going viral, Shah Rukh spoke about his intriguing character in Siddharth Anand’s upcoming action thriller. The superstar shared, “I just feel, film ke andar naa kuchh interesting agar hum nahi karenge, toh wohi shots ke andar hero aayega, do gaane gaayega, do fight karega, chala jaayega. Toh, King ka jo character hai, bohot hi interesting hai. Siddharth aur Sujoy ne bohot prem se likha hai. Aur usme bohot saari buraaiyaan hain. Khooni hai, logo ko maar deta hai aur poochta bhi nahi, ‘kitne the kabhi poocha nahi’. I think storytelling ke liye, aur isliye nahi ki youngsters ab filmein dekhte hain, I think bohot zaroori hai ki mere jaise hero log jo hain, woh alag alag roles play karein. Kuchh inspiring ho, kuchh aspiring ho, kuchh comic ho, kuchh romantic ho. So ab main koshish yahi kar raha hun yaar, ab main, ek do saal mein hi film hoti hai ek achhi badi waali, because I also know ki films banana abhi thoda aur mushkil ho gaya hai. Toh humein bohot dhyaan se banana chahiye, ki aapko let down naa karein.”

Elaborating further, SRK teased that his King character is far from conventional. “So, not to say it's a villain or not... Yes, he's a very dark character. A very grey character. Aur mujhe lagta hai bohot interesting hoga. Bohot ruthless hai. Toh yeh jitni bhi linein hain iske andar, I think more or less yeh uss character ko darshati hai, batati hai. So yes I hope aap logo ko bohot pasand aaye. Iska matlab yeh nahi ki jo yeh karta hai woh aap bhi karo.”

The actor then added, “So it's not ki main villain bhi play kar raha hun, ya sirf negative. Yeh role bada accha hai, aur bohot interesting hai. Toh film I think, Sid ne jaise ki hai, bohot interesting aur bade scale pe hai. So I hope you enjoy, just the character.”

A grand-scale action spectacle

Directed by Siddharth Anand and written by Sujoy Ghosh, King promises to be a high-octane action thriller mounted on a grand scale. The film also marks a special on-screen collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana Khan, who will be seen alongside him in a pivotal role. The cast further includes powerhouse performers Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone.