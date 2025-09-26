Rashmika Mandanna On Playing Tadaka In Thamma: 'It’s A Privilege'

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentMoviesRashmika Mandanna On Playing Tadaka In Thamma: 'It’s A Privilege'

Rashmika Mandanna missed the "Thamma" trailer launch due to filming "Cocktail 2" in Sicily. She sent a video message expressing excitement for her character, Tadaka, in the horror comedy.

By : IANS | Updated at : 26 Sep 2025 11:45 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Actress Rashmika Mandanna was unable to attend the trailer launch event for her much-anticipated horror comedy "Thama". However, she shared a heartfelt video message for all those present.

The 'Animal' actress revealed she was unable to make it as she is occupied with "Cocktail 2", co-starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.

Rashmika was heard saying, "Hi guys, I am so sorry that I couldn't be at the trailer launch. I am shooting for 'Cocktail 2' in Sicily right now, but I really really hope that you liked the Thamma trailer and the brand new Maddok horror comedy."

Revealing how special her character is, the 'Pushpa' actress added, "Tadaka is such an important and strong character, and I had the honor and the privilege of playing her. I absolutely loved playing her part on screen. I can't wait for all of you to watch Thamma in the theatre this Diwali."

The trailer begins with Rashimika introducing Nawazuddin Siddiqui's character Yakshasan as the protector of the world. However, he suddenly decides to go rogue and become the 'Thamma' himself. We also saw a couple of romantic moments between Ayushmann and Rashmika.

After this, Alok suddenly finds himself transforming into a vampire, with a missing heartbeat and fangs. This leads him on a journey full of unexpected challenges that come with his newfound identity.

"Thamma" stars Ayushmann as Alok, Rashmika as Tadaka, Nawazuddin as Yakshasan, Paresh as Ram Bajaj Goyal, and Sathyaraj as Elvis Karim Prabhakar, along with others.

Sharing the enchanting trailer of the movie on social media, makers, Maddock Films, penned the caption, "A forgotten legend from our folklore, #Thamma takes centre stage this Diwali (Bat emoji) Maddock Horror Comedy Universe presents a bloody love story, produced by Dinesh Vijan & Amar Kaushik and directed by Aditya Sarpotdar. In cinemas worldwide on 21st October. Trailer Out Now. Link in bio.(sic)"

"Thamma" is expected to get a theatrical release on October 21, during Diwali this year.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 26 Sep 2025 11:45 PM (IST)
