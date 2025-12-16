‘Nervous And Petrified’: Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty Open Up On joining Sunny Deol In Border 2

Mumbai: Actors Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty, who are the new entrants in “Border 2”, on Tuesday said they were “nervous" and "petrified” to be part of the sequel of the 1997 hit.

Billed as a spiritual sequel by the makers, the film explores the 1971 Indo-Pak war, and is fronted by Sunny Deol, who will be seen playing the role of an army officer.

The new film is directed by Anurag Singh of “Kesari” fame, while the original was helmed by the veteran filmmaker JP Dutta.

Both Dhawan and Shetty said they were thrilled to be sharing screen space with Deol, who was also part of “Border”.

“After many years, I’m feeling very nervous and emotional. An actor always pins his hopes on a film, and thinks that, ‘I hope people like the work that I’ve done’. For me, the biggest thing was to work with Sunny Deol and I’m genuinely thankful to him for giving us the opportunity to work alongside him,” Dhawan said.

Recalling the initial days when he began filming for “Border 2”, the actor said even though he was a bit nervous, Deol made him feel comfortable on the movie set.

“When I did my first scene with him, and he took the name of my character, I got nervous and told Anurag, ‘He is sounding like Sunny Deol’ and he laughed about it. He has been my hero as a child, and I had seen ‘Border’ in Chandan theatre multiple times. To see him in front of me was a big thing. The child in me was very happy,” Dhawan said.

Ahan expressed gratitude to the makers for giving him the opportunity to be part of “Border 2” but admitted that he was quite anxious.

“The first one or two days, I was petrified on set, my hands were shivering to be part of such a big film. My first film, 'Tadap' came in 2021 so it was a long gap for me, to be able to just come on set with Varun, Sunny sir, and learn everything, to have the support of my producers and director, was a blessing in disguise,” he said.

Ahan’s actor father Suniel Shetty played a pivotal role in the first part of the movie and Ahan said he has tried to put his best foot forward for “Border 2”.

"Working with Varun sir, Sunny sir, who is an absolute legend and did ‘Border’ one with my father, was great. I'm also carrying that legacy forward. There is a certain type of pressure and that will always be there but they say, ‘Baap, baap hota hai’. So, if I can even be 10 per cent of what my father was in that film, I think I'll be able to do justice to the character.” Asked about the advice he received from Suniel Shetty, Ahan said, “He just said, ‘Be honest with your role, be honest with your character and just have fun’.” Dhawan said he will be playing the role of Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya, a Param Vir Chakra awardee, in the movie, and thanked the jawans for always protecting the country.

"I was constantly told, ‘Feel the collar’. We as civilians are so lucky that they are sacrificing their lives for us, we are alive because of them. It’s a difficult 'maahul' (atmosphere), given the neighbours we’ve and things that keep happening, we’re so lucky that we’ve armed forces to keep us safe,” he said.

Actor Diljit Dosanjh who plays a pivotal role in the film was absent from the event.

For director Anurag Singh diving into the world of “Border 2” was “tricky”.

"It is one of the iconic films and a very few war films have been made but this has been one of the best films made in India and much loved as well. There is a fine line that you’ve to re-invent so it looks like today's film yet there needs to be a connection with the first part so the audience would feel that their emotional attachment is being valued.

"To maintain that fine line is tricky. JP sir is such a huge filmmaker and trying to justify his film legacy is tricky and difficult. We’ve tried to do our best. Hopefully, JP sir will be proud when he sees the film,” Singh said.

The film also features actors Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Medha Rana and Anya Singh.

"Border 2”, produced by T-Series & J P Dutta’s J P Films, will release theatrically on January 23, 2026.

