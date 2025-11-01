Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Kartik Aaryan Kicks Off Naagzilla Shoot As Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Turns One, Fans Go Wild Over His New Avatar

Kartik Aaryan kickstarts the shoot for his fantasy film Naagzilla on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’s anniversary. The Dharma-backed film releases on August 14, 2026.

By : IANS | Updated at : 01 Nov 2025 01:31 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan on Saturday announced that it’s day one of the shoot for his upcoming film “Naagzilla”, and also celebrated the first anniversary of his hit film “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3”.

Kartik took to Instagram, where he shared a picture of himself posing with a film clapboard which had “Naagzilla” written on it.

“1 Year of #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 Day 1 of #Naagzilla Har Har Mahadev 14th August 2026,” he wrote as the caption.

Talking about “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3”, the comedy horror film is directed by Anees Bazmee and written by Aakash Kaushik It serves as the third installment of the eponymous franchise after 2007’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which hit the screens in 2022.

The film, which also stars Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri, follows the story of Ruhaan, a fake ghost-chaser, takes a job at a spooky castle and finds out about a bad plan by tricky priests. His trip becomes a funny but scary ride with lots of surprises and frights.

Meanwhile, ‘Naagzilla’ is an upcoming fantasy entertainer backed by Dharma Productions.

Blending Indian folklore with modern storytelling, the film promises a never-before-seen avatar of Kartik as he steps into the world of shape-shifting serpents and supernatural intrigue.

“Naagzilla” will feature Kartik Aaryan in a unique and unexpected role as Preyamvadeshwar Pyare Chand, a shape-shifting naag on a fantastical adventure.

It is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and written by Gautam Mehra. Dharma Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films have joined hands to produce the film.

This marks Kartik’s second collaboration with Dharma Productions, following their highly anticipated Valentine's Day release, Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri.

The film will hit cinemas in Nag Panchami on August 14 2026.

Kartik also has ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’ alongside Ananya Panday. The film also features Jackie Shroff, Neena Gupta and others in pivotal roles.

The upcoming film marks Kartik and Ananya's second on-screen collaboration after their 2019 release ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’, a remake of the 1978 film of the same name, which also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Aparshakti Khurana.

Backed by Karan Johar in collaboration with Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora, ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’ is likely to reach the cinema halls on February 13 next year. Kartik’s untitled film with Anurag Basu will be released in Diwali 2025.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 01 Nov 2025 01:31 PM (IST)
Karan Johar Dharma Productions Kartik Aaryan Ananya Panday Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Naagzilla Mrighdeep Singh Lamba
Embed widget