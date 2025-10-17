Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentMoviesJatadhara Trailer Out: Sudheer Babu And Sonakshi Sinha Promise A Supernatural Thriller Rooted In Folklore

Jatadhara Trailer Out: Sudheer Babu And Sonakshi Sinha Promise A Supernatural Thriller Rooted In Folklore

The trailer for the supernatural thriller "Jatadhara," starring Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha, is out. The film explores black magic and forgotten folklore, promising a terrifying chase.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 17 Oct 2025 07:12 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Jatadhara Trailer Out: The much-awaited trailer of Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha’s upcoming supernatural thriller Jatadhara was officially unveiled on Friday evening, creating a buzz among fans and cinephiles alike.

A Dark Tale of Faith, Fear, and Forgotten Folklore

Directed by Venkat Kalyan, Jatadhara is slated for release on November 7 in both Hindi and Telugu.

The film’s official synopsis reads: “Jatadhara is set in a world where black magic isn't just a ritual — it's a dangerous weapon that unleashes forces beyond human control. Rooted deeply in forgotten folklore, the story peels back layers of ambition, greed, and ancient rituals that refuse to remain buried. What begins as a treasure hunt slowly descends into a terrifying supernatural chase, where age-old curses awaken and restless spirits return to claim what's theirs. In this world, faith collides with modern reality, blurring the line between belief and fear.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Zee Studios (@zeestudiosofficial)

Sonakshi Sinha on the Film’s Unique Emotional Core

Sharing her excitement about the project, Sonakshi Sinha said, “What makes Jatadhara powerful is how it weaves the supernatural into real human emotions. The fear here isn’t just external — it’s something that lingers in the mind long after the story ends.”

Sudheer Babu on His Most Challenging Role Yet

Actor Sudheer Babu described the film as one of the most intense and demanding projects of his career. “This is one of the most intense and challenging roles I’ve taken on. The story’s depth and the energy it carries are unlike anything I’ve experienced before,” he shared.

Trailer Launched by Superstar Mahesh Babu

The trailer of Jatadhara was launched digitally by superstar Mahesh Babu, adding to the excitement surrounding the film’s release.

Backed by a Stellar Production Team

Jatadhara is presented by Zee Studios and Prerna Arora, and produced by Umesh Kumar Bansal, Shivin Narang, Aruna Agarwal, Prerna Arora, Shilpa Singhal, and Nikhil Nanda. The film is co-produced by Akshay Kejriwal and Kussum Arora, with Divya Vijay serving as Creative Producer and Bhavini Goswami as Supervising Producer.

 

Published at : 17 Oct 2025 07:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sonakshi Sinha Sudheer Babu Jatadhara
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
Amit Shah Promises ‘Four Diwalis’ For Bihar, Slams RJD For Fielding Shahabuddin's Son
Amit Shah Promises ‘Four Diwalis’ For Bihar, Slams RJD For Fielding Shahabuddin's Son
Election 2025
Bihar Elections: “No Doubt About It…” Congress MP’s Big Statement On Grand Alliance’s CM Face
Bihar Elections: “No Doubt About It…” Congress MP’s Big Statement On Grand Alliance’s CM Face
India
Harsh Sanghavi Sworn In As Gujarat’s Deputy Chief Minister Amid Cabinet Expansion
Harsh Sanghavi Sworn In As Gujarat’s Deputy Chief Minister Amid Cabinet Expansion
Cities
'Forced Kiss, Offered Pill And No CCTV': Disturbing Details Emerge In Bengaluru College Rape Case
'Forced Kiss, Offered Pill And No CCTV': Disturbing Details Emerge In Bengaluru College Rape Case
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: Tarun Chugh Slams Mahagathbandhan As A
Bihar Elections: Samrat Chaudhary Files Nomination from Tarapur, BJP Heavyweight
Bihar Election: JDU Releases Second List, Key Leaders Miss Out
Bihar Election: Seat Dispute Persists in Mahagathbandhan, VIP Mukesh Sahani’s Press Meet Postponed
Breaking: Multiple Incidents — Mandsaur Video Case, Chhindwara Theft, Gurgaon Crash
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India Activates Taliban-Deoband Channel Before Formal Recognition
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget