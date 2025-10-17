Jatadhara Trailer Out: The much-awaited trailer of Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha’s upcoming supernatural thriller Jatadhara was officially unveiled on Friday evening, creating a buzz among fans and cinephiles alike.

A Dark Tale of Faith, Fear, and Forgotten Folklore

Directed by Venkat Kalyan, Jatadhara is slated for release on November 7 in both Hindi and Telugu.

The film’s official synopsis reads: “Jatadhara is set in a world where black magic isn't just a ritual — it's a dangerous weapon that unleashes forces beyond human control. Rooted deeply in forgotten folklore, the story peels back layers of ambition, greed, and ancient rituals that refuse to remain buried. What begins as a treasure hunt slowly descends into a terrifying supernatural chase, where age-old curses awaken and restless spirits return to claim what's theirs. In this world, faith collides with modern reality, blurring the line between belief and fear.”

Sonakshi Sinha on the Film’s Unique Emotional Core

Sharing her excitement about the project, Sonakshi Sinha said, “What makes Jatadhara powerful is how it weaves the supernatural into real human emotions. The fear here isn’t just external — it’s something that lingers in the mind long after the story ends.”

Sudheer Babu on His Most Challenging Role Yet

Actor Sudheer Babu described the film as one of the most intense and demanding projects of his career. “This is one of the most intense and challenging roles I’ve taken on. The story’s depth and the energy it carries are unlike anything I’ve experienced before,” he shared.

Trailer Launched by Superstar Mahesh Babu

The trailer of Jatadhara was launched digitally by superstar Mahesh Babu, adding to the excitement surrounding the film’s release.

Backed by a Stellar Production Team

Jatadhara is presented by Zee Studios and Prerna Arora, and produced by Umesh Kumar Bansal, Shivin Narang, Aruna Agarwal, Prerna Arora, Shilpa Singhal, and Nikhil Nanda. The film is co-produced by Akshay Kejriwal and Kussum Arora, with Divya Vijay serving as Creative Producer and Bhavini Goswami as Supervising Producer.