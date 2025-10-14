Ikkis First Look: Agastya Nanda Portrays 21-Year-Old War Hero Arun Khetarpal – Here’s His Story

The first look of Agastya Nanda, grandson of Amitabh Bachchan, from the upcoming film Ikkis has been revealed, alongside the announcement that the highly anticipated war drama is slated for a December 2025 release.

Maddock Films shared the first poster on social media, writing, “On the birth anniversary of Arun Khetarpal, Ikkis, a story that will forever stay in our hearts, is wrapped. Dinesh Vijan and Maddock Films present Ikkis, directed by Sriram Raghavan, a true untold story of the youngest officer recipient of the Param Vir Chakra. In cinemas December 2025!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maddock Films (@maddockfilms)

Directed by Sriram Raghavan and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, Ikkis tells the inspiring true story of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, India’s youngest Param Vir Chakra recipient, who displayed unparalleled bravery during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. Veteran actor Dharmendra also features in the film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maddock Films (@maddockfilms)

Who is Arun Khetarpal?

Born in Pune into a lineage of soldiers, Arun Khetarpal’s family legacy spanned generations. His great-grandfather served in the Sikh Khalsa Army, his grandfather fought in World War I, and his father, Lt Col (later Brigadier) ML Khetarpal, was an officer in the Indian Army’s Corps of Engineers. Excelling academically and in extracurriculars, Arun joined the NDA, eventually leading his squadron to championship victories. After graduating from the IMA, he was commissioned into the 17 Poona Horse battalion.

During the 1971 Indo-Pak war, Arun’s battalion was tasked with establishing a bridgehead over the Basantar River. Despite obstacles like minefields, Arun led his tanks into enemy fire to support his troops, ultimately destroying 10 Pakistani tanks before being killed in action. His heroism earned him the Param Vir Chakra posthumously at the age of 21, making him the youngest recipient of the award.

Agastya Nanda’s theatrical debut

Ikkis marks Agastya Nanda’s first theatrical release. He previously appeared in Zoya Akhtar’s Netflix film Archies. Beyond his on-screen experience, Nanda carries a legacy of Bollywood royalty as Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan’s grandson.

The film’s ensemble cast also includes Sikandar Kher, Jaideep Ahlawat, Shree Bishnoi, Ekavali Khanna, and Mohan Godara.