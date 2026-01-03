Ikkis Disclaimer Sparks Debate Online, Internet Calls It The ‘Dhurandhar Effect’

Sriram Raghavan’s latest war drama Ikkis has found itself at the centre of an unexpected online debate, not for its storytelling alone, but for a strongly worded disclaimer that appears during the mid-credits. The film, which adopts a comparatively restrained and humane approach to conflict, has sparked conversations after viewers noticed a disclaimer addressing Pakistan’s conduct during wars involving India.

While Ikkis has largely been appreciated for its emotional depth and anti-war undertones, the disclaimer has surprised audiences, especially given the film’s otherwise measured portrayal of characters across borders.

What the Disclaimer Says and Why It Stands Out

The disclaimer specifically refers to the character of Brigadier K. M. Nisaar, portrayed by Jaideep Ahlawat. In the film, the Pakistani brigadier is depicted as showing empathy towards the family of Indian soldier Arun Khetarpal, including welcoming his father into his home in Pakistan and acknowledging his sacrifice.

The Hindi disclaimer states:

“पाकिस्तानी ब्रिगेडियर के. म. निसार का मानवीय व्यवहार एक अपवाद स्वरूप घटना ही है।

अन्यथा हमारा पड़ोसी मुल्क बिल्कुल भी विश्वसनीय नहीं है। पाकिस्तान की सेनाओं ने युद्धकाल

और शांति दोनों ही समय में हमारे सैनिकों और नागरिकों के साथ बहुत ही क्रूर और अमानवीय

व्यवहार किया है। उनको यातना देने में कई बार जिनेवा कन्वेंशन का खुलकर उल्लंघन किया है।

पाकिस्तान द्वारा प्रायोजित आतंकवादी गतिविधियों को देखते हुए एक जागरूक नागरिक के रूप में

हमें हमेशा सतर्क और तैयार रहने की जरूरत है।

जय हिन्द”

The English translation reiterates that such humane behaviour is an exception and accuses Pakistan’s forces of repeated cruelty and violations of the Geneva Convention.

How the Internet Responded

Social media reactions were swift, with many viewers questioning the timing and intent behind the disclaimer. Several users referred to it as the “Dhurandhar effect,” suggesting it may have been influenced by the success of Aditya Dhar’s more aggressive spy thriller.

“I am sure this was added at last moment. Dhurandhar effect,” read one comment.

Another user wrote, “Never sail in two boats....choose a side, stick to it, it feels more authentic that way.”

Some viewers felt the disclaimer contradicted the film’s narrative. “Well the whole movie was based on the premise of the goodness of Pakistanis so even though this makes sense considering historical wars like 1999 i don’t see why the makers put this at the end after galloring an anti war narrative the whole movie ?? As a comment said stick to a boat.”

Another remarked, “They really got scared from the Dhurandhar wave didn't they?”

About Ikkis and Its Historical Context

Ikkis stars Agastya Nanda as Arun Khetarpal, the young Indian Army officer who was martyred at the age of 21 during the Battle of Basantar in the 1971 Indo-Pak war. His bravery earned him the Param Vir Chakra, making him the youngest recipient of India’s highest military honour at the time. Veteran actor Dharmendra plays his father, adding emotional gravitas to the narrative.

While the film continues to draw audiences, the disclaimer has ensured that Ikkis remains part of a larger conversation on cinema, nationalism, and narrative balance.