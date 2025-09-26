Homebound Cleared By CBFC With 11 Cuts, Becomes India’s Oscar Entry

Neeraj Ghaywan’s much-anticipated film Homebound, backed by Dharma Productions and featuring Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, and Vishal Jethwa, has been cleared for theatrical release by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) after 11 mandated changes. The film is now slated to hit cinemas on September 26, 2025, and has also been announced as India’s official entry to the Oscars.

CBFC Orders Trims, Mutes & Visual Changes

As per reports by Bollywood Hungama, the CBFC’s Examining Committee (EC) initially raised several objections regarding the film’s content. This prompted a review by the Revising Committee (RC), which eventually issued a U/A 16+ certificate on September 12, subject to 11 key modifications.

These changes included:

Trimming 77 seconds of footage in total

Cutting a 32-second cricket match sequence

Muting or replacing words in six instances

Removing a two-second visual of a man performing puja

Deleting the word ‘gyaan’

Muting a dialogue at the 21-minute mark, with an alternate shot used

A five-second dialogue, "Aloo gobhi khaate hai", was also axed from the final cut, along with 16- and 20-second shots removed to align with CBFC guidelines.

Final Runtime Now 2 Hours 2 Minutes

Following all mandated modifications, Homebound now has a final certified runtime of 122 minutes. These changes were crucial in securing the film’s theatrical release, as well as maintaining eligibility for international award submissions.

Homebound Goes to the Oscars

Despite the censorship hurdles, Homebound has gained international traction. The film has officially been selected as India’s entry to the Academy Awards 2025, further elevating anticipation for its release. Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, known for his critically acclaimed work in Masaan and Made in Heaven, Homebound is expected to balance powerful storytelling with socio-political themes.

Theatrical Release Date Locked

Fans of Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, and Vishal Jethwa can catch the film in theatres starting September 26, 2025. With Oscar buzz already building and a strong production house behind it, Homebound is one of the year’s most awaited releases.