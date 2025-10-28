Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Harshvardhan Rane Calls Milap Zaveri A Dream Director, Says He'll Sign Without Reading Script

Harshvardhan Rane wants to collaborate with Milap Zaveri again after "Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat." Zaveri responded, confirming he's already offered Rane another film.

By : IANS | Updated at : 28 Oct 2025 10:56 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

After "Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat", actor Harshvardhan Rane has expressed his desire to work with director Milap Zaveri once again.

He uploaded a photo posing with a diary with the title 'Deewaniyat by Milap Zaveri' in his hand.

Expressing his desire to work with the filmmaker yet again, Harshvardhan penned, "I trust Milap sirs choice of next massy script for me,

If he offers me, i will sign my next heartland film with him blindly.@milapzaveri (sic)."

Reacting to the post, Zaveri shared that he has already offered another film to Harshvardhan.

"I’ve already offered it to you my friend!!! Aur Haan toh hai hi, zyaada se zyaada Haan hi rahegi!!! (red heart, fingers crossed and bicep emojis)," the director commented.

It would be exciting to see what the actor and director duo come up with next.

Backed under the banner of Desi Movies Factory, "Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat" saw Sonam Bajwa as the female lead opposite Harshvardhan.

Released on 21 October during Diwali, the movie talks about the tumultuous relationship between Vikramaditya, a powerful politician, and Adaa, a free-spirited actress.

The drama further stars Shaad Randhawa as Sanjay, Sachin Khedekar as Ganpatrao Bhonsle, Ananth Narayan Mahadevan as Mr. Randhawa, and

Rajesh Khera as Raheja.

Following "Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat", Harshvardhan will be seen leading Omung Kumar's "Silaa", which will also feature Sadia Khateeb as the female lead and Karanveer Mehra as the antagonist.

The 'Sanam Teri Kasam' actor keeps on treating the netizens with glimpses from his shoot diaries. He recently posted snippets from the Kashmir schedule of the forthcoming drama.

Zee Studios presents the Blue Lotus Pictures and Stark Entertainment production in association with Innovations India, produced by Omung Kumar, Umesh KR Bansal, Pragati Deshmukh, Himanshu Tiwari, Ajay Singh, Dhananjay Singh, Abhishek Ankur, Captain Rahul Bali, and co-produced by Rahhat Shah Kazmi.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 28 Oct 2025 10:56 PM (IST)
