The makers of Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos have finally unveiled the film’s trailer, and it has already generated considerable buzz among moviegoers. Helmed by Emmy-nominated comedian Vir Das, the film is backed by Aamir Khan under the Aamir Khan Talkies banner and is scheduled to hit theatres on January 16, 2026. Released on the production house’s official YouTube channel, the trailer hints at a quirky, tongue-in-cheek spin on the spy genre.

Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos trailer

Marking his directorial debut, Vir Das also steps into the lead role as Happy Patel—a small-town Indian with big dreams of becoming an international spy. The trailer captures his chaotic journey as ambition collides with reality, throwing him into a mix of violence, trouble with the Goa Police and an unexpected romantic subplot. Mithila Palkar stars alongside him, lending charm and humour to the narrative. Vir’s distinctive straight-haired look, inspired by Bob Dylan, becomes a recurring visual motif, while Aamir Khan’s spirited appearance adds another layer of intrigue.

About Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos

The film also features an ensemble cast that includes Mona Singh, Sharib Hashmi and rapper-turned-actor Srushti Tawade. One of the biggest talking points, however, is the return of Imran Khan to the big screen. Best known for Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na, Imran’s comeback after more than a decade has heightened anticipation, positioning Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos as one of the most awaited releases of early 2026.

Co-directed by Kavi Shashtri and co-written by Amogh Ranadive, the comedy-drama thrives on bilingual humour and sharp satire. The film playfully subverts the popular “India is not for beginners” meme, portraying the country as a land that embraces chaos, confusion and comedy in equal measure. Set largely in Goa, it promises vibrant local flavour and unconventional storytelling, evoking shades of the irreverent tone seen in Delhi Belly.

The trailer has been met with an enthusiastic response online, with fans flooding social media with reactions. One user wrote, “A peak brainrot, gotta root for this, Imran comeback,” while another exclaimed, “Whaaaaat. This looks insane!” Others commented, “Naye saal ki boni Happy Patel ke saath,” “Bhai bahot maja aya bhai, excited,” and “Can’t wait, this is gonna be a laugh riot.” Several viewers applauded Vir Das’ versatility, with one fan asking, “Is there anything you cannot do?” and another adding, “What a fantastic trailer, can’t wait to see the movie.” The Naked Gun-inspired opening sequence also stood out, with a fan praising the homage and calling the trailer a “banger.”

With its offbeat premise, nostalgic casting and strong early buzz, Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos appears poised to kick off 2026 on an entertaining note when it arrives in cinemas on January 16.