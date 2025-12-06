Dhurandhar: Characters Inspired By Real-Life Heroes & Notorious Figures

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







As anticipation builds around Aditya Dhar’s action-packed spectacle Dhurandhar, the film’s character inspirations have become a major talking point among viewers. Although fictional in narrative, several key roles mirror prominent real-life personalities—from decorated military officers to infamous terror operatives—adding a striking layer of authenticity to the film’s world.

Ranveer Singh’s Role Echoes the Bravery of Major Mohit Sharma

Ranveer Singh takes on a protagonist shrouded in mystery, with the trailer deliberately withholding his character’s name. However, his covert operations in Pakistan and the visual cues suggest strong parallels with Ashok Chakra recipient Major Mohit Sharma, an Indian Army legend. Major Sharma famously infiltrated the Hizbul Mujahideen under the alias Iftikhar Bhat, carrying out perilous undercover missions. He was later martyred during a counter-insurgency operation in Kupwara after eliminating multiple terrorists. Singh’s intense presence and the film’s gritty tone point toward an interpretation inspired by the officer’s extraordinary courage.

Arjun Rampal & Akshaye Khanna Channel Characters Based on Karachi’s Dark Underworld

Arjun Rampal plays Major Iqbal, introduced in the trailer through a disturbing torture sequence. His role appears modeled on Ilyas Kashmiri, a feared militant once linked to the Mumbai terror attacks and often referred to as the “new Osama bin Laden.” Kashmiri’s reputation for ruthless tactics and his affiliations with Jaish-e-Mohammed and Al-Qaeda make him one of the most chilling reference points for a cinematic villain.

Akshaye Khanna steps into the role of Rehman Dakait, blending charm with sinister authority. His character seems inspired by Karachi’s notorious don Sardar Abdul Rehman Baloch, also known as Rehman Dakait. Rising from a criminal lineage, the real-life figure led the People’s Aman Committee and was killed in a controversial police operation in 2009.

R. Madhavan & Sanjay Dutt Portray Figures Drawn From Intelligence and Policing History

R. Madhavan appears as Ajay Sanyal, a high-ranking intelligence officer whose demeanor and onscreen presence reflect traits of Ajit Doval, India’s current National Security Advisor. Doval is widely known for his involvement in the IC-814 hijacking negotiations, cross-border counterterror missions, and strategic operations such as the 2016 surgical strikes.

Sanjay Dutt embodies SP Chaudhary Aslam, seemingly shaped after Karachi’s fearless encounter specialist Chaudhry Aslam Khan. The real Aslam led an unrelenting crackdown on militants and gang networks—including those tied to Rehman Dakait—before being assassinated in a Taliban-claimed attack in 2014.

High-Stakes Drama Awaits Audiences

With supporting performances from Sara Arjun and others, Dhurandhar arrives in theatres on December 5. The film’s fusion of real-world inspiration and cinematic thriller energy positions it as one of the most discussed releases of the season.