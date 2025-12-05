As Dhurandhar storms into theatres with massive hype, conversations around its sequel have intensified. Ahead of the film’s release, the CBFC revealed that a special post-credit sequence was attached to the first part—fueling speculation that the spy-action thriller was always designed as a two-film project. Now, a major update regarding Dhurandhar 2 has surfaced, and it has fans buzzing.

Dhurandhar 2 Aiming for Eid 2026 Release

Ranveer Singh’s high-octane spy drama finally arrived in cinemas today, but talks around the second installment began much earlier. The CBFC had confirmed that Dhurandhar includes a four-minute post-credit scene offering viewers a clear hint of what's to come.

A report dated December 5 revealed that Dhurandhar 2 is slated for release around Eid 2026, which falls on March 19 next year. Interestingly, the festive window is becoming extremely crowded, with multiple major productions eyeing the same slot, including Yash’s Toxic, Ajay Devgn’s Dhamaal 4, Adivi Sesh–Mrunal Thakur’s Dacoit and Salman Khan’s Battle of Galwan.

Rakesh Bedi Opens Up: “I will be seen more in the second part”

Amid the excitement, actor Rakesh Bedi has shed new light on what fans can expect from the sequel. Reflecting on his role, he revealed that while his presence in the first film is limited, Part 2 gives him significantly more space.

Bedi shared, “I am eagerly waiting for this film. Last year, in January, when the film was starting, Aditya offered me this role in Dhurandhar. In this film, I am playing a very different role, and that will be revealed in the second part. In Dhurandhar Part 1, I will be seen a little less, but I will be seen more in the second part.”

Sequel Already Shot and in Post-Production

Rakesh Bedi further confirmed that the sequel is nearly ready for release. According to him, the major work on Dhurandhar 2 is done and only the final touches remain.

He said, “The second instalment is around the corner, it is ready and will be released in a month or two. Part 2 has been shot, they are just working on its post-production, it will be released in a couple of months at the most. My character is very endearing and menacing. It is inspired by a real-life politician from Pakistan; my look also resembles him.”

Controversies and Speculations Surrounding Dhurandhar

Before release, Dhurandhar attracted controversies regarding the real-life inspirations behind its characters. Viewers initially assumed Ranveer Singh’s character was loosely based on Major Mohit Sharma PVC. After concerns were raised by the Army officer’s family, director Aditya Dhar clarified that the assumptions were incorrect.

Alongside Ranveer Singh, the ensemble cast features Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun.