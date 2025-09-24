Deepika Padukone Had Filmed 20 Days For Kalki 28988 AD 2 Before Her Exit

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentMoviesDeepika Padukone Had Filmed 20 Days For Kalki 28988 AD 2 Before Her Exit

According to a report, Deepika Padukone had already shot nearly 20 days for Kalki 2 before her exit. The makers confirmed parting ways, while the actress moved on to Shah Rukh Khan’s King.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 24 Sep 2025 12:49 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Just days after Vyjayanthi Movies officially announced Deepika Padukone’s exit from the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD, a recent report has revealed fresh details about her involvement in the film. According to the outlet, the actress had already completed nearly 20 days of shooting for Kalki 2 during the production of the first installment.

A source close to the development told News18 Showsha, “Deepika Padukone’s demand for a pay hike — significantly higher than 25% — stemmed from her conviction that she is irreplaceable. The real turning point lay in how her management approached the negotiations. Deepika was fully aware of the sequel and the strong, performance-driven role created for her. In fact, she had already filmed nearly 20 days of Part 2 while shooting Part 1 — something director Nag Ashwin himself confirmed in several media interactions. Her schedule for the next phase was always meant to be decided mutually, so the claim of a date clash holds no merit.”

Vyjayanthi Movies confirms Deepika's exit from Kalki 2898 AD

The production banner recently put out an official note on X, announcing their decision to part ways with the actress. It read, “This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel of #Kalki2898AD. After careful consideration, we have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership. And a film like @Kalki2898AD deserves that commitment and much more. We wish her the best with her future projects.”

Deepika begins work on King

Following the news of her exit, Deepika shared an update with fans about her next film. Taking to Instagram, she confirmed her reunion with Shah Rukh Khan for King, their sixth project together.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

Posting a picture of their hands clasped, she wrote, “The very first lesson he taught me almost 18 years ago while filming Om Shanti Om was that the experience of making a movie, and the people you make it with, matter far more than its success. I couldn’t agree more and have applied that learning to every decision I’ve made since. And that’s probably why we’re back making our 6th movie together?”

Published at : 24 Sep 2025 12:49 PM (IST)
Deepika Padukone Kalki 2898 AD
