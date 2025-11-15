De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Day 1: Ajay Devgn–Rakul Preet Starrer Opens Lower Than Original

De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn’s much-anticipated sequel De De Pyaar De 2 has finally hit theatres, but the film’s opening day numbers suggest a slow start. Despite the buzz around the franchise and a star-studded cast featuring Rakul Preet Singh and R Madhavan, the romantic comedy-drama has not managed to create the impact many expected.

De De Pyaar De 2 Opens Below Expectations

According to early estimates by Sacnilk.com, the film earned ₹8.50 crore on Day 1, marking a modest opening. Surprisingly, the sequel has not been able to surpass the first-day collection of the original De De Pyaar De, which earned ₹10.41 crore (including Thursday previews) in 2019.

How It Compares to Ajay Devgn’s Recent Releases

Though the numbers are lower than the first film, De De Pyaar De 2 has still performed better than Ajay Devgn’s previous release, Son of Sardaar 2, which opened at around ₹6.75 crore. However, it falls far short of the blockbuster opening of Raid 2, which collected a massive ₹19.25 crore on its first day. Benefiting from a national holiday and strong word of mouth, Raid 2 quickly crossed the ₹100 crore milestone.

About the Film

Directed by Anshul Sharma, the sequel stars Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, R Madhavan, Meezan, and Jaaved Jaaferi. The story continues from where the first film left off—after convincing his own family about his relationship with a much younger girlfriend, Ajay’s character now faces the challenge of winning over her family.

Ajay Devgn on Self-Belief and Instinct

During promotional events in Delhi, Ajay Devgn spoke about the importance of trusting one’s instincts and working with conviction.

“You really need to believe in yourself. You need to trust your instincts and keep working. Life is too short for insecurity,” he said.

The actor also offered advice to newcomers in the industry, urging them to follow their passions without fear of success or failure.

“If you really like something from your heart, go ahead and do it. Whether it works or not, we’ll see later,” he added.