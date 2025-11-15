Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentMoviesDe De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Day 1: Ajay Devgn–Rakul Preet Starrer Opens Lower Than Original

De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Day 1: Ajay Devgn–Rakul Preet Starrer Opens Lower Than Original

De De Pyaar De 2, starring Ajay Devgn, opened with ₹8.50 crore, falling short of expectations and the original film's debut. While surpassing Devgn's Son of Sardaar 2, it lagged far behind Raid 2.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 15 Nov 2025 12:23 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn’s much-anticipated sequel De De Pyaar De 2 has finally hit theatres, but the film’s opening day numbers suggest a slow start. Despite the buzz around the franchise and a star-studded cast featuring Rakul Preet Singh and R Madhavan, the romantic comedy-drama has not managed to create the impact many expected.

De De Pyaar De 2 Opens Below Expectations

According to early estimates by Sacnilk.com, the film earned ₹8.50 crore on Day 1, marking a modest opening. Surprisingly, the sequel has not been able to surpass the first-day collection of the original De De Pyaar De, which earned ₹10.41 crore (including Thursday previews) in 2019.

How It Compares to Ajay Devgn’s Recent Releases

About the Film

Directed by Anshul Sharma, the sequel stars Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, R Madhavan, Meezan, and Jaaved Jaaferi. The story continues from where the first film left off—after convincing his own family about his relationship with a much younger girlfriend, Ajay’s character now faces the challenge of winning over her family.

Ajay Devgn on Self-Belief and Instinct

During promotional events in Delhi, Ajay Devgn spoke about the importance of trusting one’s instincts and working with conviction.

“You really need to believe in yourself. You need to trust your instincts and keep working. Life is too short for insecurity,” he said.

The actor also offered advice to newcomers in the industry, urging them to follow their passions without fear of success or failure.

“If you really like something from your heart, go ahead and do it. Whether it works or not, we’ll see later,” he added.

 

Published at : 15 Nov 2025 12:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Box Office Ajay Devgn R Madhavan Rakul Preet Singh De De Pyaar De 2
