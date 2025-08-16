Sunny Deol On Becoming Hanuman In Ranbir Kapoor-Led Ramayana: 'It’s Going To Be...'

Bollywood veteran Sunny Deol is gearing up to play Lord Hanuman in Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious project 'Ramayana'. In a recent interaction with Zoom, the actor opened up about his upcoming role, his expectations from the film, and his admiration for co-star Ranbir Kapoor, who will be seen as Lord Ram.

Sunny on Ramayana

Sunny Deol, who has not yet begun filming for 'Ramayana', revealed that his shoot will begin soon. Sharing his thoughts on the role, he said, “It will be exciting, it will be fun. It’s going to be great, it’s going to be beautiful.”

The actor also admitted that the challenge of portraying such an iconic character comes with its own pressure. “See, nervousness or fear – that factor is there. But that’s the beauty of it, because you have to find within yourself how you’re going to take up the challenge and how you’re going to live up to it. And you’re getting the opportunity to do it, and I’m very sure Amit, the producer, they’re doing a great job of it,” Sunny added.

Hopes for Hollywood-Level Visuals

Deol expressed optimism about the film’s scale and grandeur, hoping it would match the standards set by big-budget Hollywood epics. “Because they are going to bring out those supernatural things and those effects on screen, which I hope – fingers crossed – are nothing less than what Hollywood has. I mean, how many times has it been made, and how many Ramlilas happen? When it comes to the big screen, the way all the actors involved in it are performing, I’m sure there will be justice to everything, and people will feel satisfied and enjoy the whole film,” he said.

Sunny Deol Applauds Ranbir Kapoor

The 'Gadar 2' star also had high praise for his co-star Ranbir Kapoor. “It’s going to be great because he’s such a fine actor, and he always takes up a project and lives it completely,” Deol said.

According to an earlier India Today report, Sunny Deol’s character will have less than 30 minutes of screen time in 'Ramayana: Part 1'. The film is expected to conclude with the arrival of Hanuman, who pledges his support to Lord Ram in rescuing Goddess Sita. In 'Ramayana: Part 2', Sunny’s role will expand significantly.

About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film features an ensemble cast including Ranbir Kapoor (Lord Ram), Sai Pallavi (Sita), Yash (Ravana), and Ravie Dubey (Lakshman). The first instalment is slated to release on Diwali 2026, with the sequel scheduled for Diwali 2027.