Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi Face Off In First Look Of Jolly LLB 3

HomeEntertainmentMoviesAkshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi Face Off In First Look Of Jolly LLB 3

On Monday afternoon, the makers dropped the first look poster of 'Jolly LLB 3', officially revealing Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi together on screen.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 11 Aug 2025 07:00 PM (IST)

The much-loved Jolly LLB franchise is gearing up for its next courtroom battle, and this time, it’s Jolly vs Jolly. On Monday afternoon, the makers dropped the first look poster of 'Jolly LLB 3', officially revealing Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi together on screen as their respective versions of the quirky lawyer. The poster teases a hilarious legal showdown to determine who the “real” Jolly is.

Jolly LLB 3 poster hints at courtroom chaos

Star Studios also shared a motion poster on Instagram, featuring the two actors in their black coats, each clutching legal documents while struggling to push past one another through a courtroom door. The signage above leaves no doubt about where the confrontation is headed.

The post was captioned, “Case number 1722 ki yachika hui manzoor! Advocate Jolly aur Advocate Jolly hazir ho!” Akshay Kumar chimed in the comments with, “Jolly from Kanpur urf asli Jolly hazir hai, my lord!” Both captions confirmed that the film’s teaser will drop on Tuesday, August 12.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @starstudios

Fans anticipate a comedic showdown

The announcement sparked excitement online, with fans flooding the comments section. “This time Jolly vs Jolly ❤️ can’t wait,” one user wrote, while another added, “This looks really exciting, can’t wait for the teaser tomorrow.”

About Jolly LLB franchise

Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the first Jolly LLB (2013) starred Arshad Warsi as Advocate Jagdish Tyagi, alongside Boman Irani, Amrita Rao, and Saurabh Shukla. It became a sleeper hit, grossing nearly ₹50 crore. The sequel, Jolly LLB 2 (2017), introduced Akshay Kumar as Advocate Jagdishwar “Jolly” Mishra, with Huma Qureshi and Annu Kapoor joining the cast, while Saurabh Shukla reprised his much-loved judge role.

Now, Jolly LLB 3 will see both Jollys sharing the screen,  and the courtroom,  with Saurabh Shukla returning once again. The film is set for a theatrical release on September 19, with Subhash Kapoor back in the director’s chair.

Published at : 11 Aug 2025 07:00 PM (IST)
Arshad Warsi Akshay Kumar Jolly LLB 3
Modi, Zelenskyy Discuss Ukraine War, Bilateral Ties, PM Stresses 'Earliest Restoration Of Peace'
MEA Slams Pakistan's 'Nuclear Sabre-Rattling' After Asim Munir's Threat From 'Soil Of Friendly Third Country' US
'Kashmir Our Jugular Vein': Pakistan Army Chief Reiterates Remark He Made Before Pahalgam Attack, This Time In US
Congress 'Should Feel Ashamed': Karnataka Minister's Defiant Take On Voter List Row Triggers His Resignation
