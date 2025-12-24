Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentMoviesAfter Dhurandhar High, Akshaye Khanna Reportedly Steps Away From Drishyam 3

After Dhurandhar High, Akshaye Khanna Reportedly Steps Away From Drishyam 3

Akshaye Khanna’s reported exit from Drishyam 3 over fee and creative differences has stirred buzz, even as Dhurandhar continues its historic box office run, crossing major milestones.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 24 Dec 2025 12:09 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Akshaye Khanna, currently basking in the overwhelming success of Dhurandhar, is said to have parted ways with Drishyam 3. A report by Bollywood Machine suggests that the actor has exited the much-awaited sequel after failing to reach common ground with the producers over financial terms and creative choices.

Akshay Khanna exits Drishyam 3?

As per the report, Akshaye sought a significant increase in his fee following Dhurandhar’s extraordinary box office performance. Alongside the monetary aspect, he also reportedly pushed for noticeable alterations to his appearance in Drishyam 3. These demands are believed to have caused friction with the makers, eventually leading to his reported decision to step away from the project.

However, the door may not be completely shut yet. Sources close to the development indicate that discussions between Akshaye Khanna and the production team are still underway, and there has been no formal announcement confirming his exit. It remains to be seen whether the actor will rejoin the film or if the franchise will move ahead with a new face.

Dhurandhar storms past major box office records

The speculation around Drishyam 3 comes at a time when Akshaye Khanna is enjoying a career-defining high. Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, featuring Ranveer Singh alongside Khanna, continues to script history at the box office even in its third week. Although the film saw a slight slowdown on Day 18, it quickly regained momentum and crossed a crucial benchmark the very next day.

Trade portal Sacnilk reports that Dhurandhar earned an estimated Rs 17.25 crore net in India on Tuesday, taking its total Hindi net collection to around Rs 590 crore. With this feat, the film has overtaken Shah Rukh Khan’s 2023 blockbuster Jawan at the Hindi box office, which had concluded its run at Rs 582.31 crore. That said, Jawan still leads in overall domestic collections across all languages, standing at Rs 640.25 crore.

The spy action thriller opened to a roaring start and has shown remarkable consistency since release. It raked in Rs 207.25 crore during its first week, followed by a strong second-week total of Rs 253.25 crore net, underlining its massive appeal among both multiplex audiences and single-screen viewers.

Published at : 24 Dec 2025 12:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Akshaye Khanna Drishyam 3 Dhurandhar
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'Bangladesh Govt Got Him Killed': Osman Hadi's Brother In Dhaka
'Bangladesh Govt Got Him Killed': Osman Hadi's Brother In Dhaka
World
Indian National Himanshi Khurana Found Murdered In Canada; Partner Under Scanner
Indian National Himanshi Khurana Found Murdered In Canada; Partner Under Scanner
India
Watch | ISRO’s ‘Baahubali’ LVM3 Lifts Off With Heaviest-Ever Satellite BlueBird Block-2
Watch | ISRO’s ‘Baahubali’ LVM3 Lifts Off With Heaviest-Ever Satellite BlueBird Block-2
World
'We Don’t Want Bitter Ties': Yunus Works Personally To Mend Bangladesh–India Relations
'We Don’t Want Bitter Ties': Yunus Works Personally To Mend Bangladesh–India Relations
Advertisement

Videos

UP Politics: Large Gathering of BJP Brahmin MLAs Sparks Political Buzz in Lucknow
Breaking: Surat Industrialist Blocks Road, Bursts Firecrackers for Son’s Birthday, Sparks Public Outrage
BMC Elections 2026: Uddhav-Raj Alliance Set Today, Seat Formula Out, Mahayuti Sharing Nearly Final
Bangladesh Protests: Protests Continue Across India Over Safety of Hindus in Bangladesh
Breaking: Nationwide protests over attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, Stir Outside Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live News
ABP Live News
Why Airline Disruptions Are Now A Communication Problem, Not An Operations One
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget