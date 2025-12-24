After Dhurandhar High, Akshaye Khanna Reportedly Steps Away From Drishyam 3

Akshaye Khanna, currently basking in the overwhelming success of Dhurandhar, is said to have parted ways with Drishyam 3. A report by Bollywood Machine suggests that the actor has exited the much-awaited sequel after failing to reach common ground with the producers over financial terms and creative choices.

Akshay Khanna exits Drishyam 3?

As per the report, Akshaye sought a significant increase in his fee following Dhurandhar’s extraordinary box office performance. Alongside the monetary aspect, he also reportedly pushed for noticeable alterations to his appearance in Drishyam 3. These demands are believed to have caused friction with the makers, eventually leading to his reported decision to step away from the project.

However, the door may not be completely shut yet. Sources close to the development indicate that discussions between Akshaye Khanna and the production team are still underway, and there has been no formal announcement confirming his exit. It remains to be seen whether the actor will rejoin the film or if the franchise will move ahead with a new face.

Dhurandhar storms past major box office records

The speculation around Drishyam 3 comes at a time when Akshaye Khanna is enjoying a career-defining high. Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, featuring Ranveer Singh alongside Khanna, continues to script history at the box office even in its third week. Although the film saw a slight slowdown on Day 18, it quickly regained momentum and crossed a crucial benchmark the very next day.

Trade portal Sacnilk reports that Dhurandhar earned an estimated Rs 17.25 crore net in India on Tuesday, taking its total Hindi net collection to around Rs 590 crore. With this feat, the film has overtaken Shah Rukh Khan’s 2023 blockbuster Jawan at the Hindi box office, which had concluded its run at Rs 582.31 crore. That said, Jawan still leads in overall domestic collections across all languages, standing at Rs 640.25 crore.

The spy action thriller opened to a roaring start and has shown remarkable consistency since release. It raked in Rs 207.25 crore during its first week, followed by a strong second-week total of Rs 253.25 crore net, underlining its massive appeal among both multiplex audiences and single-screen viewers.