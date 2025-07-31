Aanand L Rai Slams AI-Altered Re-Release Of Raanjhanaa: 'A Reckless Takeover That Strips...'

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai has voiced strong displeasure over the re-release of his 2013 romantic drama Raanjhanaa, starring Dhanush and Sonam Kapoor. Calling the development “deeply upsetting,” Rai revealed that the film’s altered version — featuring an AI-generated “happy ending” — was re-released without his knowledge or consent.

“Deeply Upsetting and Devastating”

In an emotional note shared on social media, Rai wrote: “The past three weeks have been surreal and deeply upsetting. To watch Raanjhanaa, a film born out of care, conflict, collaboration, and creative risk, be altered, repackaged, and re-released without my knowledge or consent has been nothing short of devastating. What makes it worse is the complete ease and casualness with which it’s been done.”

Eros Announces AI-Generated ‘Happy Ending’

The controversy erupted after Eros International announced the re-release of Raanjhanaa with a new climax created using artificial intelligence to provide audiences with a “happy ending.”

Several filmmakers, including Neeraj Pandey, Kabir Khan, Kanika Dhillon, Varun Grover, Renuka Shahane, and Tanuj Garg, came out in support of Rai, labeling the decision “unethical.”

“I Do Not Support or Endorse This Version”

Thanking the industry and fans for their solidarity, Rai said: “And yet, in the middle of all this, the support and solidarity from the industry, our audiences, and the larger creative community has reminded me of what Raanjhanaa stood for in the first place — connection, courage, and truth. I’m deeply grateful for that.”

Stressing his stance, he added: “Let me say this as clearly as I can: I do not support or endorse the AI-altered version of Raanjhanaa. It is unauthorised. I had no role in it. Neither did the team that made the film. And whatever it claims to be, it is not the film we intended, or made.”

“A Betrayal of Everything We Built”

Calling the AI version of Raanjhanaa a “reckless takeover,” Rai said it strips the work of its “intent, context, and soul.”

He further stated: “The idea that your work can be taken and modified by a machine, then dressed up as innovation, is deeply disrespectful. To cloak a film’s emotional legacy in a synthetic cape without consent, is not a creative act. It’s an abject betrayal of everything we built.”