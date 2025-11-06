Mouni Roy Recalls Harrowing Incident From Her Early Days In Bollywood: 'I Started Shaking...'

Bollywood actress Mouni Roy recently opened up about a disturbing experience she faced early in her career. While she clarified that she never encountered the casting couch, she revealed an incident of misbehaviour that left her deeply shaken at the age of 21.

Mouni Roy recalls a troubling encounter

During a candid conversation with Apoorva Mukhija on Spice It Up, Mouni shared, “Casting couch toh nahi hua, but badtameezi hui hai (Never faced casting couch but was misbehaved with). I was 21-22 years old and I had gone to someone’s office where people were there inside the office where narration was being given. Suddenly there was a scene where the girl falls into the swimming pool, she looses consciousness and the hero gets her out and gives her mouth to mouth respiration and she gains consciousness.”

Recounting the shocking moment, she continued, “The man literally held my face and showed me mouth to mouth respiration. Uss 1 split second main mujhe samajh hi nahi aaya mere saath kya hua (I didn’t understand what happened with me in that split second). I started shaking and I ran down. It really scarred me for a real long time.”

Without naming the person involved—whether an actor, director, or casting agent—Mouni said the incident left a lasting emotional impact. The full episode is now streaming on JioHotstar.

Mouni’s journey in entertainment

Mouni Roy began her television career with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and rose to fame with Devon Ke Dev Mahadev and Naagin. After establishing herself as a TV star, she made her Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar in Gold (2018). She went on to feature in films like Romeo Akbar Walter, Made in China, and gained praise for her performance as Junoon in Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva.

The actress will next be seen in David Dhawan’s upcoming romantic comedy Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, co-starring Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur, slated for release in 2026.