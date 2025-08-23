'Do Something Worthwhile': Mouni Roy Hits Back At Troll Mocking Her Looks

Actor Mouni Roy, known for being highly active on social media, often shares glimpses of her work, outings, and personal moments with fans. While her posts usually receive love and admiration, the actor recently found herself responding to a harsh remark about her looks.

Mouni Responds to Comment on Appearance

Mouni had shared a carousel of her pictures on Instagram that quickly drew thousands of likes and positive comments. However, amid the appreciation, one troll left a mean remark referencing alleged cosmetic surgeries.

The comment read: "Truth is bitter! You gotta gulp that down your throat, no matter who you are! Your surgeries have put you in a very poor spot. Since you are a public figure, you gotta accept what comes with it! The good and mostly the bad! You should have chosen a better surgeon!"

Mouni chose to directly respond, writing: "Do something worthwhile with your life. Be on socials to give away love and speak about your work. Not worth it otherwise. If you know, you know."

Internet Reacts to Her Reply

Mouni’s comeback earned praise from several fans, with many lauding her for standing up to negativity. The original comment was deleted soon after, but a screenshot of it along with Mouni’s reply circulated widely on social media platforms.

One Reddit user slammed the troll, stating: "You can hate 'surgeries, botox, filter or just any public figure having those' and even comment about it, through your friends and maybe in Reddit or whatever. BUT the moment you search that individual person's name, you go to THEIR PAGE, you go to THEIR comments section, you are a hater, that's it. You are basically a troll. It's not your opinion anymore; it's her body, she can do whatever she wants with it, and it's up to her what it makes her feel like, but nobody deserves to have their mental peace ruined in their safe space."

Another user added: "I don't understand what she wants. Why does she think she has the right to preach about what someone should accept or not? Where does she get all this entitlement?"

While some advised Mouni not to engage with such negativity. “People should just close their comment sections,” read one comment, a few others continued to speculate about surgeries, pointing out inconsistencies in her denials.

One argued: "I don't think anyone cared much about her surgeries until she openly lied about them in an interview. Like, please, your lips don't grow 10x bigger because of good genes and skincare."

Mouni’s Recent Work

On the professional front, Mouni was last seen in the JioHotstar series Salakaar, where she portrayed an Indian spy in Pakistan. The show also featured Naveen Kasturia and Mukesh Rishi in pivotal roles.