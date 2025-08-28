Social media star Monalisa Bhosle, who became a nationwide sensation during the Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj earlier this year, is now stepping into the world of cinema. The 16-year-old from Madhya Pradesh has announced her debut in the Malayalam film industry with the upcoming movie Nagamma.

The actress took to social media on Tuesday to share glimpses from the traditional puja ceremony of her first Malayalam project.

Nagamma: Monalisa’s Big Screen Debut

Directed by P. Binu Varghese and produced by Jeeli George, Nagamma will feature Monalisa in the lead alongside actor Kailash, best known for his role in Neelathamara (2009). Filming is expected to begin towards the end of September.

The pooja ceremony for the film took place in Kochi and was attended by veteran filmmaker Sibi Malayil, the director of iconic Malayalam films such as Thaniyavarthanam, Kireedam, Dasharatham, His Highness Abdullah, and Bharatham. The event marked a milestone moment for director Varghese, who had earlier helmed Himuchri starring actor Shankar.

From Garlands to Silver Screen

Monalisa first gained attention after visuals of her selling rudraksha garlands at the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj went viral. Her striking beauty, particularly her expressive eyes, captured the imagination of social media users across India.

Originally from Khargone district in Madhya Pradesh, Monalisa spent years selling garlands at Kila Ghat near the Narmada River. However, following her sudden fame, she and her family faced harassment, which eventually forced them to leave Prayagraj.

Other Projects in the Pipeline

Earlier this year, Monalisa was also seen in Kerala when she inaugurated a Chemmanur Jewellers showroom in Kozhikode, where her appearance drew large crowds.

Beyond Nagamma, the teenager has also been cast in The Diary of Manipur, directed by Sanoj Mishra. The film, which stars Amit Rao (brother of actor Rajkummar Rao) in his debut role, will see Monalisa playing the female lead.

With multiple projects already lined up, Monalisa Bhosle’s journey from a small-town flower seller to a rising film actress continues to inspire many.