Mika Singh Mistakenly Offers Condolences To Priyadarshan, Internet Has A Field Day

HomeEntertainmentMika Singh Mistakenly Offers Condolences To Priyadarshan, Internet Has A Field Day

Singer Mika Singh left fans in splits after mistakenly offering condolences to filmmaker Priyadarshan, who is alive and well.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 25 Aug 2025 07:06 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Singer Mika Singh left fans in splits after mistakenly offering condolences to filmmaker Priyadarshan, who is alive and well. The confusion began when a news outlet posted an update about Hera Pheri 3, which will see Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal reunite. The post also mentioned that the film would be Priyadarshan’s final Bollywood project. Mika, misinterpreting the headline, left a somber “Om Shanti” in the comments section, a phrase typically reserved for paying respects to someone who has passed away.

Internet reacts with sarcasm to Mika's comment

Social media users quickly picked up on the faux pas, flooding the comments with jokes and witty comebacks. One wrote, “Paaji pack seck to nai maar liya na, tussi chasma utaro. (Paaji, did you have a peg? Please take off your glasses).” Another quipped, “Paaji abhi shaam hua hai… aaj itna jaldi paaji (Paaji, it’s only evening… why so early today, paaji?).” A third simply reminded him, “Oh zinda hain sir! (Sir, he’s still alive!).” Yet another urged, “Mika paaji, you still have time. Remove it.”

Mika and Priyadarshan’s recent buzz

This isn’t the first time Mika Singh has made headlines lately. He recently weighed in on the controversy surrounding Diljit Dosanjh’s Sardaar Ji 3, which features Pakistani actor Hania Aamir. The singer shared a pointed Instagram story, writing, “As we all know, the relationship between India and Pakistan isn’t going well right now. Yet some people continue to act irresponsibly… Before releasing any content involving artists from across the border, they should think twice, especially when our nation’s dignity is involved.”

Meanwhile, Priyadarshan has wrapped up shooting Bhooth Bangla with Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Wamiqa Gabbi. With Hera Pheri 3 and Haiwaan, starring Akshay and Saif Ali Khan, in the pipeline, the veteran filmmaker hinted that he’s ready to step back from the industry. “Once I finish these films, I hope to retire. I’m getting tired,” he admitted.

Read more
