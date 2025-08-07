×
COAL India Open 2025, Kensville Golf and Country Club

Mayasabha X Review: Fans Call Deva Katta's Political Drama A 'Decent Watch'

Mayasabha, the Telugu political drama created by Deva Katta, debuts on SonyLIV. Early reactions praise the series for its strong writing, performances, and parallels to Andhra politics.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 07 Aug 2025 07:53 PM (IST)

Telugu political drama 'Mayasabha', helmed by Deva Katta and Kiran Jay Kumar, premiered today (August 7) on SonyLIV and is already igniting intense conversations online. Set in the volatile political landscape of 1990s Andhra Pradesh, the series dives deep into the story of two fictional leaders, Kakarla Krishnama Naidu and Ms Rami Reddy, whose camaraderie gradually evolves into a high-stakes political rivalry.

Though the show carries a disclaimer about its fictional nature, viewers and political commentators alike are drawing comparisons to real-life figures such as NT Rama Rao, YS Rajasekhara Reddy, and current Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Netizens Hail Deva Katta’s Bold Storytelling

The response on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) has been overwhelmingly positive. Fans are calling it a “gripping” and “unapologetically honest” take on political dynamics. Filmmaker Pavan Sadineni wrote, “Mayasabha is easily one of the best political dramas. Brilliantly crafted! As a fictional story, it works to the core, gripping and unapologetically honest. Kudos to Deva Katta for his impeccable direction & writing. Take a bow!”

 

Others echoed similar sentiments, praising the fiery performances by lead actors Aadhi Pinisetty and Chaitanya Rao. One user commented: “Just finished watching Mayasabha. Deva Katta missed your writing all these days and they are backed by some fiery performances from Aadhi Pinisetty, Chaitanya Rao & other cast members.”

 

Characters Strike a Chord With Viewers

The show’s nuanced character portrayals are also earning applause. Gowtham Reddy, another user, noted: “Just completed Mayasabha. Every character has been given importance. I especially liked the portrayal of CBN and YSR. Both gave life to those characters."

He added in another post, “In a historical context, it’s the khichdi of all the rumours that go around in the AP political spectrum. Worth watching if you’re unsentimental about AP politics.”

 

Season One: Rise of the Titans

Titled 'Rise of the Titans', the first season presents an explosive mix of political ambition, betrayal, loyalty, and calculated moves. The series not only portrays power play in public view but also reveals the personal sacrifices and backstage maneuvering that define realpolitik.

'Mayasabha' features a stellar cast including Aadhi Pinisetty, Chaitanya Rao, Divya Dutta, Srikanth Iyengar, Sai Kumar, and Nassar. With its mix of tight storytelling and socio-political insight, the show is being hailed as a strong comeback for Deva Katta.

Published at : 07 Aug 2025 07:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
Andhra Pradesh Politics Mayasabha Review Mayasabha SonyLIV Deva Katta Aadhi Pinisetty Chaitanya Rao Mayasabha Cast
