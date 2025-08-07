Mayasabha X Review: Fans Call Deva Katta’s Political Drama A 'Decent Watch'

Telugu political drama 'Mayasabha', helmed by Deva Katta and Kiran Jay Kumar, premiered today (August 7) on SonyLIV and is already igniting intense conversations online. Set in the volatile political landscape of 1990s Andhra Pradesh, the series dives deep into the story of two fictional leaders, Kakarla Krishnama Naidu and Ms Rami Reddy, whose camaraderie gradually evolves into a high-stakes political rivalry.

Though the show carries a disclaimer about its fictional nature, viewers and political commentators alike are drawing comparisons to real-life figures such as NT Rama Rao, YS Rajasekhara Reddy, and current Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Netizens Hail Deva Katta’s Bold Storytelling

The response on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) has been overwhelmingly positive. Fans are calling it a “gripping” and “unapologetically honest” take on political dynamics. Filmmaker Pavan Sadineni wrote, “Mayasabha is easily one of the best political dramas. Brilliantly crafted! As a fictional story, it works to the core, gripping and unapologetically honest. Kudos to Deva Katta for his impeccable direction & writing. Take a bow!”

#Mayasabha is easily one of the best political dramas. Brilliantly crafted! As a fictional story, it works to the core, gripping and unapologetically honest.



Kudos to @devakatta for his impeccable direction & writing. Take a bow! 🔥👏

Others echoed similar sentiments, praising the fiery performances by lead actors Aadhi Pinisetty and Chaitanya Rao. One user commented: “Just finished watching Mayasabha. Deva Katta missed your writing all these days and they are backed by some fiery performances from Aadhi Pinisetty, Chaitanya Rao & other cast members.”

#Mayasabha even though it lacks the signature Deva Katta's punch is a decent watch which encapsulates the turbulent and formative era of AP, Can't wait for season 2 though hope @devakatta fires his big guns there

Characters Strike a Chord With Viewers

The show’s nuanced character portrayals are also earning applause. Gowtham Reddy, another user, noted: “Just completed Mayasabha. Every character has been given importance. I especially liked the portrayal of CBN and YSR. Both gave life to those characters."

He added in another post, “In a historical context, it’s the khichdi of all the rumours that go around in the AP political spectrum. Worth watching if you’re unsentimental about AP politics.”

Naidu unna dabbu antha karchupetti recording dance papa ni pelli kosam lepukelthe, papa hand ichi director tho heroine audition ki vellipoyindi

Tragic love story 💔 #Mayasabha



Tragic love story 💔 #Mayasabha



pic.twitter.com/Wzmizk3Wu5 https://t.co/tHzFFk3k61 — Daemon #SSMBGoldenEra (@SuryaBhaiStan) August 7, 2025

Season One: Rise of the Titans

Titled 'Rise of the Titans', the first season presents an explosive mix of political ambition, betrayal, loyalty, and calculated moves. The series not only portrays power play in public view but also reveals the personal sacrifices and backstage maneuvering that define realpolitik.

'Mayasabha' features a stellar cast including Aadhi Pinisetty, Chaitanya Rao, Divya Dutta, Srikanth Iyengar, Sai Kumar, and Nassar. With its mix of tight storytelling and socio-political insight, the show is being hailed as a strong comeback for Deva Katta.