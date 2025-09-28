Mahesh Manjrekar’s First Wife, Designer Deepa Mehta, Passes Away; Son Pays Tribute

Renowned filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar’s first wife, fashion designer Deepa Mehta, has passed away. The news was shared by their son, actor Satya Manjrekar, who expressed his grief through a moving social media post.

Mahesh Manjrekar's son's post for her mother

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Satya posted a picture of his mother and wrote, “I miss you Mumma”, adding a red heart and white pigeon emoji.

Following the announcement, messages of sympathy and admiration for Deepa poured in from friends, colleagues and admirers. Satya reshared many of these tributes on his Instagram. One heartfelt note read:

“Lost a guiding light today. She was more than a mother, she was an inspiration. Her strength, courage and passion in building her saree business empowered so many girls to dream big. She will always live on through the lives she touched and the paths she paved. Prayers and strengths to you Satya. May her inspiring soul give you courage.”

Deepa carved her own identity in the fashion world with her popular saree label, Queen of Hearts. Her designs were celebrated in both the Marathi and Hindi film industries, with her daughter Ashwami Manjrekar often serving as the face of the brand. Ashwami, apart from modeling for her mother’s creations, is also pursuing a career in acting.

About Mahesh Manjrekar and Deepa Mehta

Mahesh and Deepa, who had known each other since college, tied the knot in 1987 and welcomed two children—Ashwami and Satya. Their marriage, however, ended in 1995, after which the children contrinued to live with Mahesh.

The filmmaker later married actress Medha Manjrekar, with whom he has a daughter, Saiee Manjrekar. Saiee made her big-screen debut opposite Salman Khan in Dabangg 3 (2019).