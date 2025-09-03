Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Lokah Row: Dulquer Salmaan's Production House Apologises To Kannadigas, To Cut Offensive Dialogue

Lokah Row: Dulquer Salmaan’s Production House Apologises To Kannadigas, To Cut Offensive Dialogue

Producer Dulquer Salmaan and his banner Wayfarer Films have now issued a public apology and assured that the dialogue will be removed from the film.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 03 Sep 2025 10:05 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Dominic Arun’s Lokah: Chapter 1 — Chandra, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen, has impressed audiences with its superhero storytelling but found itself mired in controversy over one problematic dialogue. Producer Dulquer Salmaan and his banner Wayfarer Films have now issued a public apology and assured that the dialogue will be removed from the film.

The Dialogue That Sparked Outrage

The controversy stems from a line delivered by actor Sandy, who plays the antagonist Inspector Nachiyappa Gowda in Lokah. In one scene, his character rejects the idea of marrying a woman from Bengaluru, saying, “I am not saying I won’t get married. But I won’t marry a girl from this city because they’re all s***s.”

The derogatory remark towards Bengaluru women quickly went viral after the film’s release. Many Kannadigas took to social media to condemn not only the dialogue but also the portrayal of partying and drug usage by Naslen’s character Sunny.

Wayfarer Films Issues Apology

On Tuesday, Dulquer Salmaan’s production house responded with a statement across social media platforms. It read: “It has come to our attention that a dialogue delivered by one of the characters in our film Lokah: Chapter One has unintentionally hurt the sentiments of people from Karnataka. At Wayfarer Films, we place people above everything else.”

The statement further clarified: “We deeply regret this oversight and assure you that no offence was intended. The dialogue in question will be removed/edited at the earliest. We sincerely apologise for the hurt caused and humbly request you to accept our apology.”

Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra Hindi Release 

Despite the backlash, Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra continues to generate interest. Released in Malayalam and Telugu on August 28, the film is set to premiere in Hindi on September 4. Kalyani Priyadarshan headlines the project as the titular superhero Chandra, marking a bold step for female-led superhero films in Indian cinema.

Published at : 03 Sep 2025 10:02 AM (IST)
