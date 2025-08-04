Who Was Song Young-Kyu? K-Drama Actor Found Dead Weeks After DUI Controversy

South Korean actor Song Young-Kyu, a familiar face in several acclaimed K-dramas, was found dead inside a parked vehicle just weeks after being embroiled in a DUI scandal. The 55-year-old actor was discovered on Sunday in a townhouse complex in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, according to local reports. Police have confirmed an investigation is underway, though the exact cause of death has yet to be disclosed.

Song Young-Kyu controversy

Song had made headlines earlier in June when he was arrested for driving under the influence. His blood alcohol level at the time was reported to be 0.08 percent, a level high enough to trigger license suspension under South Korean law. The revelation led to swift consequences for his career—Song was removed from multiple projects, including the ENA drama The Defects, SBS’s The Winning Try, and a stage adaptation of Shakespeare In Love.

Following the controversy, The Defects issued an official statement confirming that Song’s screen presence would be significantly cut: “His screen time would be restricted following the controversy.”

Who was Song Young-Kyu?

A respected actor with a career spanning over three decades, Song is survived by his wife and two daughters. Known for his versatility and commitment to the craft, he began his acting career in 1994 through a youth-targeted musical. Over the years, he left his mark in film, television, and theatre.

His early film role in Mr. Hong led to a string of supporting parts in hit K-dramas like Gu Family Book (2013), Reply 1988 (2015), Hwarang (2016), Voice (2017), Hot Stove League (2019), Narco-Saints (2022), and Big Bet (2022–2023). This year alone, Song had already featured in six shows, including The Tale of Lady Ok, Love Scout, The Haunted Palace, Oh My Ghost Clients, The Defects, and The Winning Try—the last two of which are currently airing.

His cinematic work was equally notable, with standout roles in films such as Extreme Job, V.I.P., Toxic, Where Would You Like to Go?, and most recently, Land of Happiness.

South Korea’s entertainment industry is known for holding public figures to strict ethical standards.