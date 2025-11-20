Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentKoreanKim Woo-bin & Shin Min-ah To Tie The Knot After Years Of Dating. Here's All The Details

Kim Woo-bin & Shin Min-ah To Tie The Knot After Years Of Dating. Here's All The Details

Kim Woo-bin personally announced his upcoming wedding to Shin Min-ah through a handwritten letter, with their agency confirming a private ceremony in Seoul on December 20.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 20 Nov 2025 05:43 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Korean star Kim Woo-bin has personally revealed that he and longtime partner Shin Min-ah are set to tie the knot, choosing to break the news through a handwritten message uploaded to his official fan cafe on November 20. The note marks the couple’s first direct acknowledgment of their wedding plans.

Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-ah to tie the knot

According to The Chosun Daily, Kim opened his message by addressing his fans with warmth, saying he wanted them to hear the development “directly from him.” Expressing gratitude for their steady support, he also wished everyone well as the seasons shift.

In the same letter, the Heirs actor confirmed that he and Shin Min-ah would soon marry, reflecting on their many years together and writing that they had decided to “walk this path together.” He added that their fans’ encouragement would mean a great deal as they begin this new chapter.

Wedding details

Shortly after the letter went public, AM Entertainment — which manages both actors — released an official statement. The agency said the pair decided to become life partners after more than a decade of trust and companionship.

It also revealed that the wedding will take place on December 20 in Seoul, in a small, private ceremony attended only by family members, relatives and close friends. The agency further requested continued affection for both stars as they continue work on upcoming projects.

About Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-ah 

Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-ah have long been considered one of the most admired steady couples in Korean entertainment. Their relationship became public in 2015, and throughout Kim’s battle with nasopharyngeal cancer, Shin Min-ah was frequently mentioned as a constant source of support, though the two kept their personal life largely away from the spotlight. Over the years, their quiet philanthropic efforts as a couple have also been well-received by fans.

Published at : 20 Nov 2025 05:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kim Woo-bin Shin Min-ah
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
'Hand-In-Hand': Modi & Nitish Spark New Political Chemistry As NDA Returns In Bihar | WATCH
'Hand-In-Hand': Modi & Nitish Spark New Political Chemistry As NDA Returns In Bihar | WATCH
News
SIA Raids Kashmir Times Office In Jammu; AK-47 Cartridges Found
SIA Raids Kashmir Times Office In Jammu; AK-47 Cartridges Found
World
Gen Z-Led Protests Return To Nepal; 12 Districts Under Curfew
Gen Z-Led Protests Return To Nepal; 12 Districts Under Curfew
India
Shaheen, Muzammil And Adeel Formally Arrested By NIA In Red Fort Blast Case
Shaheen, Muzammil And Adeel Formally Arrested By NIA In Red Fort Blast Case
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar CM Oath: PM Modi calls Nitish Kumar as Experienced Administrator
Bihar CM Oath Ceremony: Nitish Kumar took Oath for The 10th time, PM Modi’s Gamchha Wave Won Hearts at Gandhi Maidan
Bihar CM Oath Ceremony: Leaders from Across NDA States Displays Powerful Show of Unity
Bihar CM Oath Ceremony: PM Modi Thanks People of Bihar with His Signature Gamchha Wave
Bihar CM Oath Ceremony: Nitish Kumar, Deputy CMs and 26 other leaders take oath
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | Art, Identity, And Power: How Maithili Thakur Rewrote Bihar’s Political Imagination
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget