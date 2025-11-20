Kim Woo-bin & Shin Min-ah To Tie The Knot After Years Of Dating. Here's All The Details

Korean star Kim Woo-bin has personally revealed that he and longtime partner Shin Min-ah are set to tie the knot, choosing to break the news through a handwritten message uploaded to his official fan cafe on November 20. The note marks the couple’s first direct acknowledgment of their wedding plans.

Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-ah to tie the knot

According to The Chosun Daily, Kim opened his message by addressing his fans with warmth, saying he wanted them to hear the development “directly from him.” Expressing gratitude for their steady support, he also wished everyone well as the seasons shift.

In the same letter, the Heirs actor confirmed that he and Shin Min-ah would soon marry, reflecting on their many years together and writing that they had decided to “walk this path together.” He added that their fans’ encouragement would mean a great deal as they begin this new chapter.

Wedding details

Shortly after the letter went public, AM Entertainment — which manages both actors — released an official statement. The agency said the pair decided to become life partners after more than a decade of trust and companionship.

It also revealed that the wedding will take place on December 20 in Seoul, in a small, private ceremony attended only by family members, relatives and close friends. The agency further requested continued affection for both stars as they continue work on upcoming projects.

About Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-ah

Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-ah have long been considered one of the most admired steady couples in Korean entertainment. Their relationship became public in 2015, and throughout Kim’s battle with nasopharyngeal cancer, Shin Min-ah was frequently mentioned as a constant source of support, though the two kept their personal life largely away from the spotlight. Over the years, their quiet philanthropic efforts as a couple have also been well-received by fans.