Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentKorean‘Other Agencies Waited At Seoul Station For Him’: BigHit Casting Director Reveals Untold Stories Behind BTS’ Casting

‘Other Agencies Waited At Seoul Station For Him’: BigHit Casting Director Reveals Untold Stories Behind BTS’ Casting

BigHit’s casting director reveals Jungkook never auditioned for BTS; shares how his eyes, charm, and fate led him to join the group.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 24 Aug 2025 09:21 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

BTS star Jungkook’s journey to stardom took an unconventional route. Unlike most idols who undergo auditions, the singer was handpicked by BigHit’s casting director Noh Min Mi, who says she was instantly captivated by his presence. Speaking on the YouTube channel Kajufriends, she revealed that Jungkook joined BTS without ever having to audition—something almost unheard of in K-pop.

Jungkook’s Entry Into BTS Was Unlike Any Other

Recalling her first encounter, Noh said, “There were so many casting directors there. One boy caught my eye. His eyes were bright, he looked adorable, and it felt like he was glowing. I was drawn to him as if by fate.”

Noh, who was responsible for shaping BigHit’s rookies at the time, spotted Jungkook during his appearance on Superstar K. Unlike the traditional process of setting audition dates, she immediately approached him. Handing her card to Jungkook and reaching out to his father, she insisted they sign without delay.

“Usually, companies set an audition date. But I told his father, ‘Let’s sign right away—he has potential.’ Other agencies were chasing him, some even waiting at Seoul Station, but in the end, his father chose BigHit,” she revealed.

ALSO READ: BTS’ Jin Can’t Resist Dragging Coldplay’s Viral Kiss-Cam Couple, Leaves ARMY Laughing

Early Days of BTS and Jungkook’s Struggles

Beyond Jungkook’s story, Noh also reminisced about the group’s beginnings. She remembered how little attention BTS received in their early days but praised their relentless training: “They practiced until their shoes wore out. That’s why I was certain they’d make it.”

Jungkook himself has spoken about those trainee years. On You Quiz on the Block, he confessed feeling insecure as the youngest member, often questioning his ability as the main vocalist. “I was the youngest. I had to wait for the others to fall asleep before I could shower. I used the top bunk and had to be careful not to make noise,” he shared, adding that constant vocal comparisons once made him doubt his place.

Over time, however, Jungkook turned those doubts into determination, practising tirelessly and leaning on his bandmates, whom he described as caring for him like family.

From Teen Trainee to Global Star

Jungkook joined BigHit at just 15 and was officially introduced as a BTS member in 2013, days before turning 16. Today, he stands as one of the most recognized K-pop artists worldwide. Yet, for Noh Min Mi, he remains the same boy she spotted years ago: “Despite being world stars, when we talk and laugh, I sometimes forget how famous they really are.”

Published at : 24 Aug 2025 09:10 AM (IST)
Tags :
BTS Jungkook BTS
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
'They Put Something On Mumma, Then Burnt Her': Noida Woman's Son Tells How She Was Killed
'They Put Something On Mumma, Then Burnt Her': Noida Woman's Son Tells How She Was Killed
India
India Temporarily Suspends Mail Services Following Trump’s Tariff Hike
India Temporarily Suspends Mail Services Following Trump’s Tariff Hike
India
BSF Nabs Senior Bangladesh Police Officer While Attempting to Cross Border In West Bengal
BSF Nabs Senior Bangladesh Police Officer While Attempting to Cross Border In West Bengal
Entertainment
After Calling It Fake, Rajinikanth’s Team Declares Meet And Greet Thalaivar Contest Valid
Rajinikanth Fans Can Participate In Meet And Greet Thalaivar Contest, Clarifies Team
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: CISF Detains Another Suspicious Man Near Parliament Amid Heightened Security | ABP NEWS
Bihar Politics: RahuI Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav Meet Makhana Farmers in Bihar During 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'
Breaking: Has the Supreme Court’s decision on stray dogs struck the right balance between compassion and public safety?
Breaking: Cloudburst Hits Chamoli’s Tharali in Uttarakhand, One Missing, Major Damage Reported | ABP NEWS
Bihar News: FIR Filed Against Tejashwi Yadav in UP Over Remarks Against PM Modi | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
Coded Commanders: Artificial Intelligence As The New General
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget