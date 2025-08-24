BTS star Jungkook’s journey to stardom took an unconventional route. Unlike most idols who undergo auditions, the singer was handpicked by BigHit’s casting director Noh Min Mi, who says she was instantly captivated by his presence. Speaking on the YouTube channel Kajufriends, she revealed that Jungkook joined BTS without ever having to audition—something almost unheard of in K-pop.

Jungkook’s Entry Into BTS Was Unlike Any Other

Recalling her first encounter, Noh said, “There were so many casting directors there. One boy caught my eye. His eyes were bright, he looked adorable, and it felt like he was glowing. I was drawn to him as if by fate.”

Noh, who was responsible for shaping BigHit’s rookies at the time, spotted Jungkook during his appearance on Superstar K. Unlike the traditional process of setting audition dates, she immediately approached him. Handing her card to Jungkook and reaching out to his father, she insisted they sign without delay.

“Usually, companies set an audition date. But I told his father, ‘Let’s sign right away—he has potential.’ Other agencies were chasing him, some even waiting at Seoul Station, but in the end, his father chose BigHit,” she revealed.

Early Days of BTS and Jungkook’s Struggles

Beyond Jungkook’s story, Noh also reminisced about the group’s beginnings. She remembered how little attention BTS received in their early days but praised their relentless training: “They practiced until their shoes wore out. That’s why I was certain they’d make it.”

Jungkook himself has spoken about those trainee years. On You Quiz on the Block, he confessed feeling insecure as the youngest member, often questioning his ability as the main vocalist. “I was the youngest. I had to wait for the others to fall asleep before I could shower. I used the top bunk and had to be careful not to make noise,” he shared, adding that constant vocal comparisons once made him doubt his place.

Over time, however, Jungkook turned those doubts into determination, practising tirelessly and leaning on his bandmates, whom he described as caring for him like family.

From Teen Trainee to Global Star

Jungkook joined BigHit at just 15 and was officially introduced as a BTS member in 2013, days before turning 16. Today, he stands as one of the most recognized K-pop artists worldwide. Yet, for Noh Min Mi, he remains the same boy she spotted years ago: “Despite being world stars, when we talk and laugh, I sometimes forget how famous they really are.”