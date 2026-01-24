Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainment‘King Ready to Roar’: SRK Announces Christmas Release for Siddharth Anand’s Action Film

'King Ready to Roar': SRK Announces Christmas Release for Siddharth Anand's Action Film

Shah Rukh Khan has announced the release date of his upcoming action thriller directed by Sidharth Anand. Read on to find out the release date.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 24 Jan 2026 06:09 PM (IST)

Shah Rukh Khan has officially reclaimed the Christmas window. The actor officially announced the release date of his highly anticipated film, King, with an action-packed teaser. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the actor confirmed that the Siddharth Anand-directed thriller will hit theatres on December 24. The announcement, which came on the eve of Pathaan’s third anniversary, cements the hype for the reunion of the actor-director.

“KING is Ready to ROAR on 24.12.2026 in Cinemas,” wrote SRK while sharing a 45-second video on X. 

The teaser opens with the words “it’s time to roar” as Shah Rukh Khan can be seen standing on top of a snow-capped mountain. As the video goes on, the text “and end the year with fear” takes over the screen. Seconds later, the camera shows SRK smashing through glass as he jumps down inside a building. 

The shot then cuts to a close-up of the actor, his face smeared with blood, as rock music grips the viewers. Towards the end of the teaser, SRK delivers the chilling line, “Dar nahi, dehshat hoon [I’m not fear, I am destruction],” before punching his enemy in the face.

The electrifying title reveal, dropped on Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday - November 2 - introduced his silver-haired, action-driven look, and an SRK-special theme song.

The previous teaser struck a similar tone, showing Shah Rukh Khan in a bloodied avatar while holding a King of Hearts card. In the clip, he delivers a chilling monologue that underscores the character’s dark intensity.

“Kitne khoon kiye, yeh yaad nahi. Achhe log the ya bure, kabhi poocha nahi. Bas unki aankhon mein ehsaas dekha — yeh unki aakhri saans hai, aur main uski wajah. Hazaar jurm, sau deshon mein badnaam, duniya ne diya sirf ek hi naam. Darr nahi, dehshat hoon. [How many killings I’ve committed, I don’t remember. I never asked whether they were good or bad. I only saw the realisation in their eyes — that it was their final breath, and I was the reason. A thousand crimes, infamous in a hundred countries, the world has given me just one name. I am not fear, I am terror.]”

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, King has a star-studded cast, including Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, and Rani Mukerji. The film will also feature SRK’s daughter, Suhana Khan. 



About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 24 Jan 2026 05:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
SHAH RUKH KHAN Breaking News KING ABP Live
