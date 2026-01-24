‘King Ready to Roar’: SRK Announces Christmas Release for Siddharth Anand’s Action Film

Shah Rukh Khan has officially reclaimed the Christmas window. The actor officially announced the release date of his highly anticipated film, King, with an action-packed teaser. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the actor confirmed that the Siddharth Anand-directed thriller will hit theatres on December 24. The announcement, which came on the eve of Pathaan’s third anniversary, cements the hype for the reunion of the actor-director.

“KING is Ready to ROAR on 24.12.2026 in Cinemas,” wrote SRK while sharing a 45-second video on X.

The teaser opens with the words “it’s time to roar” as Shah Rukh Khan can be seen standing on top of a snow-capped mountain. As the video goes on, the text “and end the year with fear” takes over the screen. Seconds later, the camera shows SRK smashing through glass as he jumps down inside a building.

The shot then cuts to a close-up of the actor, his face smeared with blood, as rock music grips the viewers. Towards the end of the teaser, SRK delivers the chilling line, “Dar nahi, dehshat hoon [I’m not fear, I am destruction],” before punching his enemy in the face.