Khan Family Celebrates! Salman Khan Attends Arbaaz & Sshura’s Baby Shower

HomeEntertainmentKhan Family Celebrates! Salman Khan Attends Arbaaz & Sshura’s Baby Shower

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan are expecting their first child and celebrated with a baby shower in Mumbai. The event was attended by Salman Khan, Malaika Arora, and other family members.

By : IANS | Updated at : 30 Sep 2025 07:10 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Actor-producer Arbaaz Khan and his better half, Sshura Khan, are all set to welcome their first child soon.

Ahead of the little one's arrival, the parents-to-be hosted a lovely baby shower in Mumbai on Monday. The celebration was graced by uncle-to-be Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur.

The 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' actor was seen wearing a black shirt, paired with matching denim.

Parents-to-be Arbaaz and Sshura twinned in yellow during the celebration. While Arbaaz looked handsome in a yellow shirt and white pants, Sshura opted for a long, flowing yellow dress.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Snehkumar Zala (@sneyhzala)

The guestlist further included Arbaaz’s son Arhaan Khan, his ex-wife, Malaika Arora, brother Sohail Khan, his son Nirvan Khan, sister Arpita Khan, mother Salma Khan, and Gauhar Khan, along with other members of the Khan family and close friends.

Popular television actress, Nia Sharma, who also attended the baby shower, took to the Stories section of her IG and shared a glimpse of the festivities. The post showed the place decorated with a colourful bunch of balloons. It was designed in a purple theme with macarons, and arch backdrops. We could also see a yummy cake in the photo dropped by Nia.

A huge purple teddy bear was also seen holding colourful balloons.

Sharing the pics on social media, Nia wrote, "Attended a baby shower for the first time. And it was all things adorable @sshurakhan Congratulations! (sic)"

After rumours started doing rounds, Arbaaz finally confirmed the news of Sshura’s pregnancy back in June this year.

The lovebirds tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai in December 2023. This is Arbaaz's second marriage. He was earlier married to actress Malaika Arora, with whom he shares 22-year-old son Arhaan.

After staying married for 17 long years, the couple finaly parted ways in 2017. However, they continue to co-parent their son Arhaan.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

 

Published at : 30 Sep 2025 07:10 AM (IST)
Tags :
Salman Khan Arbaaz Khan Sshura Khan
