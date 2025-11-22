Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainment‘Kaun Shah Rukh Khan?’: Amid Ongoing Viral Clip, Here is What Vivek Oberoi Actually Said

Vivek Oberoi's "Kaun Shah Rukh Khan" comment, taken out of context, sparked outrage. He was discussing the fleeting nature of fame, suggesting even SRK might be forgotten in the future.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 22 Nov 2025 12:39 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Vivek Oberoi’s line “Kaun Shah Rukh Khan” has been circulating wildly online, sparking predictable outrage. The viral snippet, however, strips away the context. Here is what he actually said.

On the Fleeting Nature of Fame

During a long-format conversation, Oberoi was speaking about the fleeting nature of fame and how even the biggest stars eventually fade from public memory. According to the actor, film success or failure means little in the long run because history tends to forget everyone. A hit or flop from the 1960s is hardly remembered today.

“In 2050, people will say, ‘Who is Shah Rukh Khan?’ Maybe. Like today, people may wonder, ‘Who is Raj Kapoor?’ We say, ‘He is the god of cinema’. But if you ask a youngster who is a fan of Ranbir (Kapoor), he might not even know that he was Raj Kapoor. History delegates you into nothingness,” Vivek Oberoi said.

In fact, Vivek Oberoi has been a vocal admirer of Shah Rukh Khan since the former’s early days. Earlier this month, the Mastiii-actor had shared a heartfelt Twitter birthday wish for the Badshah of Bollywood.

Many people have power but very few use it to empower. And that’s why he is King Khan- the man who has a heart of gold so big, it can contain the entire world.<br>I’m one of the lucky ones to be able to call Shah bhai a friend, and for me, he will always be someone who inspires me."

His reflections on fame and perspective

Oberoi spoke at length about how his worldview shifted when he began spending time with children battling cancer. These hospital visits, arranged by his mother years ago, left a mark on him. Helping families arrange funds, seeing children survive, and receiving their messages years later changed how he understood struggle, success, and purpose. He said he felt healed by them, not the other way around.

He recalled how some of the kids he supported during treatment are now grown up, studying, working, getting married, and building families of their own. Their voice notes and messages, especially on milestone days, give him a sense of peace that no box-office verdict ever could.

On the work front, Oberoi has a packed slate for 2026. He is part of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit, Namit Malhotra’s Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayan, and is speculated to appear in Rishab Shetty’s The Pride of India: Shivaji Maharaj.

Published at : 22 Nov 2025 12:39 PM (IST)
