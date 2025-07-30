Katy Perry And Justin Trudeau’s Second Montreal Meet-Up Fuels More Dating Chatter Online

Singer Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have set social media abuzz after being spotted together again, this time taking a long walk through Montreal, prompting fans to wonder if there’s more than just friendship brewing between the two. This comes in the wake of Katy’s recent split from long-time partner Orlando Bloom.

TMZ recently shared exclusive images of the duo strolling through the city, reportedly for over an hour, and what stood out the most was Trudeau’s wide grin throughout their outing. While there were no overt displays of affection, an onlooker claimed there may be more to their bond than they’re letting on.

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau Dinner: Drinks, and a walk, but still no PDA

The pair were first seen together on July 28 at Montreal’s upscale restaurant Le Violon, where they dined over a multi-course menu that included delicacies like lamb gnocchi, tuna, lobster, and tartare. According to sources, Katy and Justin seemed completely relaxed as they sipped cocktails and engaged in easy conversation.

Trudeau reportedly took care of the bill. Restaurant co-owner and head chef Danny Smiles told TMZ, “he didn’t get any dating vibes from Katy and Justin… just two friends enjoying a meal.” He added that there was no flirtation or physical contact — just two courteous guests who even popped into the kitchen post-meal to thank the staff.

Katy Perry & Justin Trudeau together?? omg pic.twitter.com/UIm9xhOT8r — kanishk (@kaxishk) July 29, 2025

Later that evening, they were seen continuing the night at Taverne Atlantic. An eyewitness claimed that while there was no physical affection, Trudeau was seen standing very close to Perry, his hand nearly touching her waist. Perry was seen ordering a Crown Royal, but again, no PDA was witnessed.

Second outing: Park stroll and another binner

The following day, TMZ dropped more photos, this time of Perry and Trudeau taking a relaxed walk through Mount Royal Park. Accompanied by Perry’s dog, Nugget, the pair wandered the scenic route for about an hour. Katy was dressed down in a breezy white top, jeans, ballet flats, and a sunhat that shielded most of her face, while Trudeau kept it casual in a T-shirt, jeans, sneakers, and a cap. Eyewitnesses noted Trudeau looked cheerful throughout their walk.

Afterward, the two made a brief stop at the Ritz-Carlton, presumably to drop off Nugget and freshen up, before heading out for a second dinner together. So far, representatives for both Perry and Trudeau have remained silent, offering no clarification on the nature of their relationship.

Katy and Orlando split

This string of sightings comes on the heels of Perry’s split from actor Orlando Bloom. The couple, who had been together for nearly a decade, confirmed in June that they had ended their relationship. According to PEOPLE, their focus moving forward is their daughter, Daisy Dove.

“Due to the abundance of recent interest and conversation surrounding Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s relationship, representatives have confirmed that Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting,” their rep said in a statement.

“They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is — and always will be — raising their daughter [Daisy Dove, 4½] with love, stability, and mutual respect," the spokesperson added.

Trudeau’s split

As for Trudeau, the political leader announced in 2023 that he and his wife, Sophie, were parting ways after 18 years of marriage. The separation came as a surprise to many, marking a new chapter in the former PM’s personal life.