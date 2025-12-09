Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainment‘Blissful, Grateful & Sleep Deprived’: Katrina Kaif–Vicky Kaushal Celebrate 4th Wedding Anniversary

‘Blissful, Grateful & Sleep Deprived’: Katrina Kaif–Vicky Kaushal Celebrate 4th Wedding Anniversary

Marking their fourth wedding anniversary, Vicky Kaushal shared a rare loved-up picture with Katrina Kaif, calling life “blissful, grateful and sleep-deprived” after welcoming their newborn son.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 09 Dec 2025 09:38 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif stepped into a new phase of life last month with the arrival of their baby boy, and the couple continues to revel in the joy of parenthood. The actors, who are otherwise discreet about their personal lives, offered fans a rare moment together as they celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary.

Vicky Kaushal shares picture with Katrina Kaif

Vicky shared a candid picture featuring Katrina resting in his arms, dressed casually and without makeup, while he embraced her with a warm hug. The heartfelt moment was accompanied by a caption that read, “Celebrating today… blissful, grateful and sleep deprived. Happy 4 to us. (red heart emoticon).” His words not only reflected their milestone but also hinted at the sleepless excitement that comes with caring for a newborn.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

Vicky-Katrina become parents

The couple welcomed their baby boy in November and announced his birth through a minimal yet emotional statement: “Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy.” Soon after, several celebrities, including Priyanka Chopra, Ayushmann Khurrana, Karan Johar and many others, flooded their social media with good wishes. Fans, too, expressed happiness while continuing to hope for the real-life couple to appear in a film together someday.

Vicky and Katrina’s wedding continues to remain one of Bollywood's most closely guarded events. They tied the knot on December 9, 2021, in an intimate ceremony held at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. The event was attended by just around 120 guests, making it one of the most private high-profile weddings in recent years. In attendance were names like Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur, Sharvari Wagh and Malavika Mohanan, among others.

On the work front

Professionally, Vicky is riding high after delivering one of 2025’s top-grossing films, Chhaava, which amassed an impressive ₹807 crore worldwide. His upcoming release is Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s highly anticipated Love & War, also starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Katrina, meanwhile, was last seen in Merry Christmas, where she shared screen space with Vijay Sethupathi. 

Published at : 09 Dec 2025 09:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Centre Orders 10% Cut In IndiGo Flights After Mass Cancellations Trigger Travel Chaos
Centre Orders 10% Cut In IndiGo Flights After Mass Cancellations Trigger Travel Chaos
News
'We Have Let You Down..': CEO Apologises For IndiGo Chaos, Says Network Fully Stabilised
'We Have Let You Down..': CEO Apologises For IndiGo Chaos, Says Network Fully Stabilised
India
Access To EVM, Revoke Law On Deleting CCTV Footage: Rahul Gandhi Lists Electoral Reform
Access To EVM, Revoke Law On Deleting CCTV Footage: Rahul Gandhi Lists Electoral Reform
India
'Cong's Tukde-Tukde Of Vande Mataram Led To Partition': Amit Shah Slams Indira, Nehru; Kharge Hits Back
'Cong's Tukde-Tukde Of Vande Mataram Led To Partition': Amit Shah Slams Indira, Nehru In RS
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: NIA Conducts Forest Searches in Anantnag in Delhi Car Blast Investigation
Breaking: NDA Parliamentary Party Meeting to Begin Shortly, PM Modi to Address MPs
Breaking: Sensex Falls Over 500 Points for Second Day, Markets Reeling Under Heavy Selling
UP ATS Seeks Data as Over 545 Sanitation Workers Go Missing from 17 Municipal Corporations
Breaking: Fadnavis–Shinde Hold Key Meeting, Agree to Contest Maharashtra Civic Polls Together
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
AAP's MCD Byelection Rout: Four Indications For Arvind Kejriwal He Cannot Ignore
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget