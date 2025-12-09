Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif stepped into a new phase of life last month with the arrival of their baby boy, and the couple continues to revel in the joy of parenthood. The actors, who are otherwise discreet about their personal lives, offered fans a rare moment together as they celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary.

Vicky Kaushal shares picture with Katrina Kaif

Vicky shared a candid picture featuring Katrina resting in his arms, dressed casually and without makeup, while he embraced her with a warm hug. The heartfelt moment was accompanied by a caption that read, “Celebrating today… blissful, grateful and sleep deprived. Happy 4 to us. (red heart emoticon).” His words not only reflected their milestone but also hinted at the sleepless excitement that comes with caring for a newborn.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

Vicky-Katrina become parents

The couple welcomed their baby boy in November and announced his birth through a minimal yet emotional statement: “Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy.” Soon after, several celebrities, including Priyanka Chopra, Ayushmann Khurrana, Karan Johar and many others, flooded their social media with good wishes. Fans, too, expressed happiness while continuing to hope for the real-life couple to appear in a film together someday.

Vicky and Katrina’s wedding continues to remain one of Bollywood's most closely guarded events. They tied the knot on December 9, 2021, in an intimate ceremony held at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. The event was attended by just around 120 guests, making it one of the most private high-profile weddings in recent years. In attendance were names like Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur, Sharvari Wagh and Malavika Mohanan, among others.

On the work front

Professionally, Vicky is riding high after delivering one of 2025’s top-grossing films, Chhaava, which amassed an impressive ₹807 crore worldwide. His upcoming release is Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s highly anticipated Love & War, also starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Katrina, meanwhile, was last seen in Merry Christmas, where she shared screen space with Vijay Sethupathi.