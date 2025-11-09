Bollywood’s beloved power couple, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, have entered a new and joyous chapter in their lives as they welcomed their baby boy on November 7. The news of their little one’s arrival sent waves of happiness across the film industry, with fans and celebrities alike showering the couple with love, blessings, and congratulatory messages.

Among the many who extended their wishes was filmmaker Karan Johar, who shared a touching note for the new parents.

Karan Johar’s Warm Wishes for the New Parents

On Saturday, Karan Johar took to his Instagram Stories to congratulate Vicky and Katrina. He shared an AI-generated image of the couple standing together, accompanied by a heartfelt message that read:“Congratulations to this absolutely lovely and warm couple, this is the best news! Blessings to the blessed baby boy… welcome to the magical world of parenting.”

Karan, who is known for being close to several Bollywood stars, expressed his happiness over the couple embracing parenthood and welcomed them to the beautiful journey ahead.

How Vicky and Katrina’s Love Story Began

Vicky and Katrina’s fairytale romance has long been a favourite among fans. Interestingly, their love story is believed to have begun on the Koffee With Karan couch. During one of her appearances on the talk show in 2019, Katrina mentioned that she thought she would look good on screen with Vicky Kaushal.

Later, when Vicky appeared on the same show, Karan told him about Katrina’s remark — a revelation that left the actor speechless and blushing. The duo later featured together in Film Companion’s TapeCast interview, where their effortless chemistry caught the audience’s attention.

Soon after, the two began dating, keeping their relationship private and away from the public eye. In December 2021, they tied the knot in a dreamy, intimate wedding ceremony in Udaipur, surrounded by close friends and family.

The Kaushal Family’s Heartfelt Reactions

On November 7, Vicky and Katrina took to Instagram to announce the arrival of their baby boy, sharing their joy with fans and well-wishers. A day later, Vicky’s father, veteran action director Sham Kaushal, expressed his elation on social media.

He wrote,“God is and has been so kind. May His blessings always remain on my children and the youngest Kaushal. We are all very happy and feel so blessed. I’m overjoyed to become a grandfather. May God bless everyone. Rab Rakha.”

Meanwhile, Vicky’s brother, actor Sunny Kaushal, couldn’t contain his excitement about becoming a chachu (uncle) and shared his happiness online, joining in the family’s celebration of the newest addition to the Kaushal household.