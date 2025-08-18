Filmmaker Karan Johar has announced that he will return to directing in 2026, vowing to create a film rooted in the essence of traditional Hindi cinema. The director, who last helmed Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in 2023, shared a heartfelt post on Instagram where he reflected on his personal journey over the past year.

“The Sun … the Sea…. The Clarity … The last year has been a year of internal revaluations, revelations and resolutions…. It almost feels like the onset of the 2.0 version of my life… where you value what you truly have and feel for and the rest you slowly dissolve into emotional oblivion,” Johar wrote.

Karan Johar’s Promise to Return to His Roots

Johar added that 2026 would mark his return to the director’s chair, a commitment he has made to himself. “2026 is the year I will be back on set.. a promise I have made to myself… because that is not only my happy space and place but also my only calling in life… to tell stories with all the prerequisites of good old fashioned Hindi cinema… it’s in my DNA so why run away from it …( or try to please a bunch of people I don’t know ),” he shared.

The filmmaker made it clear that his upcoming project would embrace the style of filmmaking that defined his earlier career.

Wrapping up his post, Johar wrote, “Seizing the moment not just the day… Love you all,” receiving an outpour of support from fans who praised both his words and his photos from a day out at sea.

Fans Want Another KJo Romance

Fans flooded the comments section with excitement and nostalgia. One user urged him to bring Shah Rukh Khan back in a classic love story: “Come on Karan make a Romantic old age or romantic model age film with SRK. Only you, Yash Ji, and Aditya Chopra can present SRK what he is truly made for.”

Johar’s last directorial, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, was a major success, grossing over ₹300 crore and even winning a National Film Award. Beyond directing, he has kept busy as a producer, backing films such as Jigra and Dhadak 2.