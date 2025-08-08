Sooraj Barjatya Says He, Karan Johar & Aditya Chopra 'Born With Golden Spoons'

Sooraj Barjatya, the man behind some of Indian cinema’s most iconic family dramas, recently reflected on his filmmaking journey, the values that shape his storytelling, and how his work compares with that of contemporaries like Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the director opened up about how he, Karan, and Aditya, despite having distinctly different approaches to cinema, are bound by one common thread: their privileged upbringings.

Sooraj Barjatya on similarities with Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra

Barjatya acknowledged that his outlook, like that of Karan and Aditya, has been largely influenced by a life of comfort. He admitted that their shared background played a major role in the kind of narratives they brought to the screen in the 1990s.

“We are the ones who were born with golden spoons. Humne zindagi ke jhatkon ko experience nahi kiya hai zyada. Hamesha gaadiyon mein ghoomein hain. But fortunately or unfortunately, jab hamara daur aaya, we were passionate about filmmaking. Hum logon ne vo duniya dikhayi jo fairytale hai, aur vo 90s ka daur aisa tha ki audience dekhna chahti thi fairytales. Toh uss bahaav mein hum beh gaye — and we are into a particular kind of cinema.”

Barjatya’s films have always leaned into idealism and moral clarity. Unlike Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra—who’ve dabbled in complex themes such as infidelity (Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna), heists (Dhoom), and bold modern love (Befikre, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani)—Barjatya has remained rooted in traditional family values.

Sooraj Barjatya says he is the most conservative among the three

When asked why he hasn’t ventured into darker or more contemporary themes, Barjatya attributed it to his nature and upbringing.

"Out of us three, I am the most conservative one. Maybe it has to do with my upbringing. If you look at us, individually, we are all on the good side of cinema. Karan would like to make Rocky Rani; maybe it has to do with our age, but mostly, we want to make family films. But yes, comparatively, I am more conservative. I think there lies my strength.”

Barjatya’s consistency in championing clean, value-driven storytelling continues with his latest project.

Return to familiar territory with Manpasand Ki Shaadi

Marking his return to television, Barjatya’s upcoming show Manpasand Ki Shaadi promises more of what made Rajshri Productions a household name: stories steeped in culture, relationships, and emotional resonance. Set to premiere on Colors TV on August 11, the series will explore the modern dynamics of love and arranged marriages through a traditional lens.