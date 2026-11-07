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English NewsEntertainmentTwo Men Aged 22 Arrested Over Shooting At Kapil Sharma’s Café In Canada

Two Men Aged 22 Arrested Over Shooting At Kapil Sharma’s Café In Canada

Two men have been charged over shootings at Kapil Sharma’s café in Surrey, Canada, and a home where a woman was injured.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 07 Nov 2026 08:12 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Two men charged for shootings at Kap's Cafe, residential property.
  • Cafe shooting occurred October 16; woman injured October 12.
  • Extortion Task Force linked incidents, leading to arrests.
  • Kap's Cafe previously targeted in two other shootings.

Two men have been charged in connection with a shooting at comedian Kapil Sharma’s café in Surrey, Canada, and a separate shooting at a residential property that left a woman injured. The charges were announced by British Columbia’s Provincial Extortion Task Force, following an investigation into possible links between the two incidents.

Canadian Press identified the business as Kap’s Café, noting that the date and location shared by police matched the shooting reported at the establishment on October 16, 2025.

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Two Men Face Firearm Charges

The accused, Pardeep Singh and Saveer Khan, both aged 22, were arrested in Surrey on November 1 and remain in custody. Each faces two counts of reckless discharge of a firearm, relating to the two separate shootings. The charges are allegations and have not been proven in court.

The café was closed when gunshots were fired on October 16, although two employees were inside the premises. Neither of them was injured.

The other incident took place four days earlier, on October 12, when police responded to reports of gunfire at a house in the 13000 block of 103A Avenue. A woman sustained injuries in that attack.

Police Investigate Possible Links Between Attacks

The Provincial Extortion Task Force took charge of both investigations after officers identified possible connections between the incidents. The operation involved Surrey Police Service and British Columbia’s Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit, leading to the arrests.

Chief Superintendent Duncan Pound, a senior RCMP officer in the Lower Mainland, said the charges followed more than a year of investigative work. The probe involved search warrants, judicial authorisations and the examination of evidence.

“We recognize and share the concerns these incidents created within the community,” Pound said in a police statement.

He added that the charges reflected the cooperation between law enforcement agencies in tackling violence linked to extortion.

Police have clarified that the announced charges relate to the shootings. However, the available police account did not identify a specific extortion demand connected to either incident or establish the nationality of the accused.

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Kap’s Café Had Been Targeted Before

The October 16 shooting was not the first attack on Kap’s Café. According to Canadian Press, the establishment had been targeted in two earlier shootings as well. Videos filmed from the shooters’ perspective also circulated widely on social media.

British Columbia set up the RCMP-led Provincial Extortion Task Force in September 2025 to coordinate investigations into extortion-related incidents across the province.

(With inputs from IANS)

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Who has been charged in connection with the shootings at Kap's Cafe and a residential property?

Pardeep Singh and Saveer Khan, both 22, have been charged with two counts of reckless discharge of a firearm each. They were arrested in Surrey on November 1.

What incidents led to the charges against the two men?

The charges stem from a shooting at Kap's Cafe on October 16, 2025, and another at a residence on October 12, where a woman was injured.

Were there any injuries during the shooting at Kap's Cafe?

No, two employees were inside the cafe when gunshots were fired, but neither of them sustained any injuries during the incident.

Why was the Provincial Extortion Task Force involved in the investigation?

The task force became involved after potential links between the shootings were identified. Its role is to coordinate investigations into extortion-related incidents across the province.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 07 Nov 2026 08:12 AM (IST)
Tags :
Kapil Sharma Canada News Kapil Sharma Café Kap’s Café Kapil Sharma Cafe Shooting
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