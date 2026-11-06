Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi High Court ruled for Ganguly, citing rights infringement.

Court ordered 'Doosra' filmmakers to deposit Rs 2 crore.

'Doosra' must display disclaimers, prohibited from OTT release.

Ruling emphasizes protection of public figures' personality rights.

The Delhi High Court has ruled in favour of former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly in a lawsuit concerning the alleged infringement of his personality and publicity rights by the film 'Doosra'. The court has directed the filmmakers to deposit Rs 2 crore and display mandatory disclaimers in Hindi and English at the beginning and end of the film.

The legal battle involves Ganguly and Luv Films, who raised concerns over the unauthorised use of the former cricketer's identity and personal legacy in the film. The court has also restrained the makers from releasing Doosra on OTT platforms or through any other medium.

Delhi High Court Directs 'Doosra' Makers To Add Disclaimers

During the proceedings, the court observed that elements of Sourav Ganguly's personality and significant events from his life were intertwined with the film's narrative. It noted that removing these portions from the final cut would be practically difficult.

Considering this, the bench directed Ramesh Deo Productions Private Limited, the film's makers, to include prominent disclaimers in both Hindi and English at the beginning and end of the movie.

The disclaimers must clearly state that Sourav Ganguly did not give his consent for the commercial use or depiction of his personality in the film. They must also clarify that the project does not have any official association with or authorisation from the former Indian cricket captain.

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Rs 2 Crore Deposit Ordered In Personality Rights Case

Apart from the disclaimer requirement, the Delhi High Court has directed the makers of Doosra to deposit Rs 2 crore in connection with the infringement of Ganguly's personality and publicity rights.

The ruling highlights the importance of protecting the identity, reputation and commercial interests of public figures against unauthorised exploitation through films and other forms of media.

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'Dada: The Sourav Ganguly Story' To Release In 2027

Meanwhile, another film based on the life of Sourav Ganguly is in the making. Titled Dada: The Sourav Ganguly Story, the biographical drama is scheduled to release in theatres on May 14, 2027.

The film is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg under the banner of Luv Films.