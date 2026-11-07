Actor Nora Fatehi recorded her statement before a Delhi court on Friday, November 6, in the Rs 200 crore extortion case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. During her testimony, she recalled meeting Leena Maria Paul for the first time at a charity event in Chennai in December 2020 and described how she was introduced to Chandrasekhar over a phone call.

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Nora Fatehi Recalls First Meeting With Leena Maria Paul

Special Judge (MCOCA) Gagandeep Singh recorded Fatehi's examination-in-chief through Special Public Prosecutor Akhand Pratap Singh at the Rouse Avenue Court. Her further examination-in-chief has been scheduled for November 30.

In her statement, Fatehi told the court that she had been booked through an agency called Exceed Entertainment to attend an event organised by Leena Maria Paulose in Chennai in December 2020. She said she met Paulose for the first time at the venue.

The actor recalled that while she was getting ready, her team informed her that Paulose wanted to meet her along with her family members. They later arrived in her room with two videographers and other people, carrying gifts.

"Leena Paulose introduced herself to me. Leena introduced herself as the owner of the Nail Artistry Salon. Pictures were also taken. Thereafter, Leena Paulose told me that her husband wanted to say 'Hello' to me and thank me for coming," she stated.

Fatehi further said that Paulose called her husband and put the phone on speaker. Chandrasekhar then thanked the actor for attending the event.

"After this, Leena Paulose called her husband and put the mobile phone on speaker, on which her husband told me, 'Thank you for coming'," she added.

Nora Says She Was Offered A Car As A Gift

Fatehi also told the court that during the conversation, Paulose mentioned that she wanted to gift her a car. Her husband then requested that the actor accept it.

Recalling the event, Fatehi said she later went there with her team, appeared as the chief guest and judged the programme.

She clarified that she did not receive any appearance fee for attending the Chennai event. However, her flight tickets and the travel expenses of her staff were covered. She also told the court that T-Series was her employer at the time.

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What Is The Rs 200 Crore Sukesh Chandrasekhar Case?

The case concerns allegations that Chandrasekhar extorted around Rs 200 crore from Aditi Singh, the wife of former Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh, between 2020 and 2021. He allegedly impersonated senior government officials while lodged in Delhi's Rohini Jail and promised to secure her husband's release in exchange for money.

The Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing investigated the alleged extortion and filed a chargesheet under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). Chandrasekhar and other accused are facing trial in the case.

Fatehi had earlier been questioned by the EOW over her alleged association with Chandrasekhar and his wife, Leena Maria Paulose. Investigators also examined her attendance at the Chennai event in December 2020.

The actor's statement was recorded under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), and she was subsequently named as a prosecution witness in the supplementary chargesheet. She had told investigators that her interactions with Chandrasekhar took place through his wife.

(With inputs from ANI)