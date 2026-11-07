Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kaashvi's livestream hinted at her five-year relationship's end.

She termed her continued support for Scout her

Scout's closeness with Love Gill intensified breakup speculation.

Kaashvi previously confronted Scout about boundaries on stage.

The relationship between Bigg Boss 20 contestant Scout OP and his girlfriend Kaashvi Hiranandani has come under fresh scrutiny. This comes amid his growing closeness with fellow housemate Love Gill. Now, Kaashvi’s latest livestream has added another twist to the discussion. Her decision to describe her continued support for Scout as her “final act” and “last dance” has left fans questioning whether the couple’s five-year relationship is heading towards an end. While Kaashvi has not confirmed a breakup, her choice of words has fuelled discussion online.

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'This For Me Is The Final Act'

After taking a short break from streaming following an emotional breakdown, Kaashvi returned on November 6. She addressed Scout OP’s supporters, particularly the ScoutArmy, and said she would continue backing him while he remained inside the Bigg Boss 20 house.

However, it was her closing remarks that caught viewers’ attention. Kaashvi said, “To be very honest, this for me is the final act, last dance... I don't know. But yeah, this is a two-person thing to speak about, and I owe him and only him this.”

Never thought that their Story will end up like this 💔 #BiggBoss20 #ScoutOP #Kaashvi https://t.co/rk2UAcUREz — 𝐓𝐚𝐫𝐮𝐧🍷 (@Tarun_Corre) November 6, 2026

She also spoke about the five-year relationship, saying, “5 saal hi toh the, auron ne toh...if you know, you know.” She then asked fans to watch the show for entertainment, adding, “Aap log show ke jaisa dekho, enjoy karo, be entertained.”

Kaashvi just dropped a cryptic statement during her livestream, and now everyone is wondering what she’s referring to. “What happened, happened. Just move on. I don’t know what else to say. Whatever it was, it was just about 5 years…” WHAT IS SHE EVEN TALKING ABOUT? 😭 https://t.co/6wozdk2W1l — Yash Negi (@yashsystum) November 6, 2026

Kaashvi admitted that she was finding the situation difficult to navigate. “Main bhi is situation mein nahi rahi hoon. So I'm taking everything one day at a time. Aisa roz toh nahi hota mere saath,” she said.

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Why Are ScoutOP And Kaashvi Facing Breakup Rumours?

The speculation follows weeks of discussion about Scout OP’s interactions with Love Gill inside the Bigg Boss 20 house. His massages, hugs and protective behaviour towards her have divided viewers, particularly because he has been in a long-term relationship with Kaashvi.

The matter gained further attention during Weekend Ka Vaar, when host Rohit Shetty questioned the contestants about their physical closeness. Kaashvi later appeared on the Bigg Boss stage and confronted Scout and Love. She questioned Scout’s boundaries and spoke about how difficult it had become to defend him outside the house.

Despite the growing speculation, neither Kaashvi nor Scout OP has confirmed that they have ended their relationship. Kaashvi’s statement that the matter is something for “two people” to discuss suggests she wants to keep any personal conversation between them private.