ABP SuperfastDiwali 2026India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesBigg Boss 20: Did Kaashvi Hiranandani Hint At A Breakup With ScoutOP? 'Last Act' Remark Sparks Buzz

Bigg Boss 20: Did Kaashvi Hiranandani Hint At A Breakup With ScoutOP? 'Last Act' Remark Sparks Buzz

Kaashvi Hiranandani has sparked breakup rumours with Scout OP after calling her support for him her ‘final act’ and ‘last dance’ during a livestream.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 07 Nov 2026 07:56 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kaashvi's livestream hinted at her five-year relationship's end.
  • She termed her continued support for Scout her
  • Scout's closeness with Love Gill intensified breakup speculation.
  • Kaashvi previously confronted Scout about boundaries on stage.

The relationship between Bigg Boss 20 contestant Scout OP and his girlfriend Kaashvi Hiranandani has come under fresh scrutiny. This comes amid his growing closeness with fellow housemate Love Gill. Now, Kaashvi’s latest livestream has added another twist to the discussion. Her decision to describe her continued support for Scout as her “final act” and “last dance” has left fans questioning whether the couple’s five-year relationship is heading towards an end. While Kaashvi has not confirmed a breakup, her choice of words has fuelled discussion online.

ALSO READ: 'Ramayana' Day 2 Box Office Collection: Ranbir Kapoor's Film Crosses Rs 100 Cr Mark; Beats 'KGF', 'Jawan'

'This For Me Is The Final Act'

After taking a short break from streaming following an emotional breakdown, Kaashvi returned on November 6. She addressed Scout OP’s supporters, particularly the ScoutArmy, and said she would continue backing him while he remained inside the Bigg Boss 20 house.

However, it was her closing remarks that caught viewers’ attention. Kaashvi said, “To be very honest, this for me is the final act, last dance... I don't know. But yeah, this is a two-person thing to speak about, and I owe him and only him this.”

She also spoke about the five-year relationship, saying, “5 saal hi toh the, auron ne toh...if you know, you know.” She then asked fans to watch the show for entertainment, adding, “Aap log show ke jaisa dekho, enjoy karo, be entertained.”

Kaashvi admitted that she was finding the situation difficult to navigate. “Main bhi is situation mein nahi rahi hoon. So I'm taking everything one day at a time. Aisa roz toh nahi hota mere saath,” she said.

ALSO READ: Nora Fatehi Records Statement In Sukesh Chandrasekhar Extortion Case, Recalls First Meeting With Leena Maria Paul

Why Are ScoutOP And Kaashvi Facing Breakup Rumours?

The speculation follows weeks of discussion about Scout OP’s interactions with Love Gill inside the Bigg Boss 20 house. His massages, hugs and protective behaviour towards her have divided viewers, particularly because he has been in a long-term relationship with Kaashvi.

The matter gained further attention during Weekend Ka Vaar, when host Rohit Shetty questioned the contestants about their physical closeness. Kaashvi later appeared on the Bigg Boss stage and confronted Scout and Love. She questioned Scout’s boundaries and spoke about how difficult it had become to defend him outside the house.

Despite the growing speculation, neither Kaashvi nor Scout OP has confirmed that they have ended their relationship. Kaashvi’s statement that the matter is something for “two people” to discuss suggests she wants to keep any personal conversation between them private.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Scout OP's relationship with Kaashvi Hiranandani under scrutiny?

Their relationship is under scrutiny due to Scout OP's growing closeness with fellow Bigg Boss 20 housemate Love Gill. His interactions, including massages and protective behavior, have caused speculation.

What did Kaashvi Hiranandani say that fueled breakup rumors?

In a recent livestream, Kaashvi described her continued support for Scout as her

Has Kaashvi Hiranandani confirmed her breakup with Scout OP?

No, Kaashvi has not explicitly confirmed a breakup. However, her cryptic statements and choice of words during her livestream have led fans to speculate about the end of their five-year relationship.

How did Kaashvi Hiranandani address the situation on Bigg Boss 20?

Kaashvi appeared on the Bigg Boss stage during Weekend Ka Vaar. She confronted Scout and Love Gill, questioning Scout's boundaries and expressing how difficult it was to defend him outside the house.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 07 Nov 2026 07:56 AM (IST)
Tags :
Kaashvi Hiranandani Bigg Boss 20 Love Gill Scout OP Tanmay Singh
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Nora Fatehi Records Statement In Sukesh Chandrasekhar Extortion Case, Recalls First Meeting With Leena Maria Paul
Nora Fatehi Records Statement In Sukesh Chandrasekhar Extortion Case, Recalls First Meeting With Leena Maria Paul
Celebrities
Delhi High Court Rules In Favour Of Sourav Ganguly, Orders 'Doosra' Makers To Deposit Rs 2 Crore
Delhi High Court Rules In Favour Of Sourav Ganguly, Orders 'Doosra' Makers To Deposit Rs 2 Crore
Celebrities
‘Ab Ghar Soona Soona Lagta Hai’: Sunita Ahuja Gets Emotional Recalling Old Diwali Memories
‘Ab Ghar Soona Soona Lagta Hai’: Sunita Ahuja Gets Emotional Recalling Old Diwali Memories
Celebrities
‘Bakwaas Hai’: Salman Khan On 'Maatrubhumi' Reshoot Reports, Dismisses Govt Interference Claims
‘Bakwaas Hai’: Salman Khan On 'Maatrubhumi' Reshoot Reports, Dismisses Govt Interference Claims
Advertisement

Videos

Election Fallout: Iran War Takes Centre Stage After Trump’s Midterm Setback
PCS Controversy: BJP Targets Bhagwant Mann Government Over Punjab PCS Results
Nagaur Blast: Massive Firecracker Factory Explosion Kills Two
Delhi Tragedy: Building Collapses During Fourth-Floor Slab Construction
Delhi Collapse: Three-Storey Under-Construction Building Crumbles in Chawri Bazaar
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget